James Ruppert: Why Britain's motoring market is so diverse

Who? What? Where? Buy? A survey offers a revealing insight into how we’re buying cars
by James Ruppert
18 June 2019

What motivates you to buy, how do you do it and how do you finance the whole thing? I’m always interested to find out – and, luckily, you’re always prepared to tell me. Now a report from Car Purchasing Process UK has added some interesting takeaways to what we already know. 

Nearly half of UK car owners made their purchase in the past two years, says the report, making our marketplace one of the most fascinating and vibrant in the world. We like to change cars often and keep up with the latest trends, it seems. With over half of those surveyed saying they planned to buy brand new in the next few years and over a third saying they would buy used, that’s a massive turnover of vehicles. 

So how do the majority finance it? Those newfangled PCPs? Well, some do. Actually, most dive under their beds, grab their piggy banks and tip out their personal savings. Oh, and is it fancy ads and motoring journalists that influence their buying decisions? Not always: they just fancy a change and most of them go to a dealer. 

So how much do you spend? When it comes to used cars, I think there’s a case to be made for £2000 being the new £9999. The cars you can get for this price are outstanding. 

How about a 2007 Skoda Fabia 1.4 TDI PD with 80,000 miles? It’s got a full service history and is as clean as they come. Want a lovely little hatch to run the errands in? A 2009 Ford Focus 1.6 TDCi Zetec with 124,000 miles, a full 12-month MOT and a clean bill of health is the perfect family runaround. 

If you prefer something a bit more posh, then why not a 2004 BMW 525i SE with 114,000 miles and all the service stamps? They can be a bit troublesome at this age and are not as easily fixable, but at least this one wasn’t a hard-used diesel. 

Then there was a “pre-loved” (their words, not mine) 2004 Rover 75 1.8 Contemporary, that includes 12 service stamps, a new clutch and just 57,000 miles under its wheels. Plus it was £200 under this week’s self-imposed £2000 cut-off. 

Finally, what’s missing from that dream fleet? A convertible, of course. There are loads to choose from, but why not be obtuse and bag an MG TF? I think they are on the up and I found a 2004 in decent nick. In a survey of level-headed potential car buyers, they’d never pick a TF in a million years. But you would. 

That’s why I would trust what you tell me, even over the most comprehensive of surveys.

What we almost bought this week

Volvo 940 estate: One of our number had one of these simply to take his St Bernards to the park for walkies. He parked it around the corner from his smart home because the neighbours complained about the sight and size of it. It was super-scruffy but had no rust and started on the key. This one’s a two-owner 91 J-reg with 257,000 miles, up for £450. 

Tales from Ruppert’s garage

Land Rover Series 3, mileage - 130,080: It’s that time of the year when the Lorry does a full shift as an ice cream van. It’s even the correct vanilla ice cream colour, officially described as Limestone by British Leyland. It has been cleaned for the first time since this time last year and then loaded up with a freezer and all the paraphernalia needed to raise funds for the village hall. There’s a classic car event going on, so it does get compliments. However, there was another damp patch on the ground, seemingly from the front brakes. I’m already in trouble for allowing the fuel leak, and now brake fluid could be worse – for me.

A to Z Bangerpedia

P is for Peugeot 406: Peugeot played on its strengths with the 406. It was quiet, smooth and refined with huge grip, good balance and sharp steering. On late models just about everything was standard, and remarkably that included satellite navigation. Diesels are the go-to models, otherwise the 2.2-litre petrol is the eager one.

Central locking can play up, as can the indicator stalks. Rear suspension can need an overhaul at high miles and the cambelt needs doing at 76,000 miles. A 2003 2.0 SE with 100k miles is still only £795.

Readers’ questions

Question: A reader recently lamented the decline of manual gearboxes. I’m considering buying a new hot hatch but it must be manual. Have I missed the boat? Geoffrey Hawkes, Tunbridge Wells

Answer: The new WLTP economy and emissions test appears to have consigned some sporty manuals to the history books, but some good ones remain. They include the Hyundai i30 N, Honda Civic Type R, Mini John Cooper Works, Peugeot 308 GTi and Skoda Octavia vRS. And in a ringing endorsement of the transmission, the new Ford Focus ST will likewise have a stick shift. John Evans

Question: I’m considering a Porsche Cayenne TDI or Volkswagen Touareg TDI for around £10k. I’ll be towing a caravan. Which do you recommend? Alud Jones, Cardiff

Answer: You could have an ’09-reg Cayenne 3.0 TDI auto with around 140,000 miles and full Porsche history, or an early Mk2 Touareg: a 2010-reg SE auto with 90,000 miles and FSH. The engines are basically the same but the Porsche’s is cleaner, more economical and more powerful, but the later Touareg is good to drive and has a classy, well-built cabin. It’s our pick. John Evans

2

SamVimes1972

18 June 2019

Perhaps I'm too level headed but an MG TF would never enter my driveway. If it was going to be a banger convertible it's going to be an MX5, MR2 or a Z3 with the biggest engine I can find.

LP in Brighton

18 June 2019

I can understand spending £2000 on a weekend plaything, a second or third car as a hobby or toy. But really, why would anyone speend so little on a daily driver where reliability, safety, fuel eficiency and comfort are most people's priorities? 

Given the overall cost of car ownership, which is likely to amount to several thousand pounds per year, I don't think it is advisable to take the risk of spending so little on a primary means of transport. That said, I quite fancy a £2k MR2!

