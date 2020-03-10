James Ruppert: What we can learn from used car sales figures

Then again, if you want something smaller and less aggressive but just as practical, the late, lamented Volkswagen Scirocco is a great model to track down. A 2014 2.0 R-Line TDI DSG Bluemotion with just 40,000 miles is yours, once again, for £12,000. This is a one-owner car and I wouldn’t worry about the automatic gearbox too much. If nothing else, it makes your life easier.

If you want to descend into hardcore wonderfulness, then £12,000 also gets you aboard a 2014 Toyota GT86 2.0 D-4S with a barely run-in 36,000 miles. It’s being sold privately, but I think this is a seller you could trust because I liked all the pictures and the fact that it was black but spotlessly clean.

But why tolerate a roof? It is incredible to think that a 2016 Fiat 124 Spider Multiair is now just £12,000. That will get you a 35,000-mile example with the full-on Lusso spec, leather and 17in alloys. That’s a Mazda MX-5 with an interesting twist. However, if you are feeling less adventurous, there’s the option of a 2015 Audi A3 Sportback Sport 2.0 with 41,000 miles, again at £12,000.

It’s all proof that you can spend your used car budget on something interesting and life-affirming.

What we almost bought this week

Hyundai Sonata 3.0 V6: We’ve been tempted by a big-engined Sonata before and still they keep coming, tantalising us with their power, comfort, reliability and low prices. This 1997 P-reg has only 62,000 miles and a good history and costs just £650. “Great condition,” boasts the seller. “Rare, sought-after luxury car.” He knows what buttons to press.

Tales from Ruppert's garage

Volkswagen Golf - mileage, 65,254: Back to the Golf: here is a broken radar surround that was bought a year ago to replace a cracked one. My daughter feels that the world is against her most of the time, but the truth is that she’s a proper road warrior and racks up an impressive five-figure mileage each year. Not only that, but there’s also now a crack in the windscreen on the driver’s side. We will have to monitor it with the MOT just a couple of months away. We will be buying another piece of rectangular plastic soon and possibly a big bit of laminated glass.