All-electric Ford Transit confirmed for launch in 2022

Ford has confirmed that an all-electric version of its hugely popular Transit van will hit the North American and Canadian marketplace in 2022.

The reinvented Transit will be built in America, most likely at a new purpose-built EV production facility in Michigan, and forms part of the company’s $11.5bn (£9bn) global electrification strategy.

A preview sketch shows that, in panel van form, the new Transit will largely retain the silhouette of the current model, but - as is usually the case with EV versions of combustion vehicles - it will likely feature a blanked-off grille and bespoke lighting clusters.

Ford has revealed that, like the current Transit, the electric version will be available to buy in van, truck and cutaway cab forms. Buyers can also choose from three body length and roof height options.

It is not yet known what will power the electric Transit, although it can be expected to share some hardware with the recently revealed Mach-E electric SUV.

Ford has confirmed that the new Transit will offer enhanced connectivity functions over the current van, with a number of features aimed at reducing waste and improving fleet efficiency. Inbuilt 4G functionality allows fleet managers to access live location and fault diagnostic data, as well as imposing virtual perimeters and monitoring driving behaviour.