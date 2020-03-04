All-electric Ford Transit confirmed for launch in 2022

EV version of popular commercial vehicle to launch in America and Canada before coming to Europe
Felix Page Autocar writer
4 March 2020

Ford has confirmed that an all-electric version of its hugely popular Transit van will hit the North American and Canadian marketplace in 2022. 

The reinvented Transit will be built in America, most likely at a new purpose-built EV production facility in Michigan, and forms part of the company’s $11.5bn (£9bn) global electrification strategy.

A preview sketch shows that, in panel van form, the new Transit will largely retain the silhouette of the current model, but - as is usually the case with EV versions of combustion vehicles - it will likely feature a blanked-off grille and bespoke lighting clusters.

Ford has revealed that, like the current Transit, the electric version will be available to buy in van, truck and cutaway cab forms. Buyers can also choose from three body length and roof height options. 

It is not yet known what will power the electric Transit, although it can be expected to share some hardware with the recently revealed Mach-E electric SUV

Ford has confirmed that the new Transit will offer enhanced connectivity functions over the current van, with a number of features aimed at reducing waste and improving fleet efficiency. Inbuilt 4G functionality allows fleet managers to access live location and fault diagnostic data, as well as imposing virtual perimeters and monitoring driving behaviour. 

The commercial vehicle will be sold as standard with a suite of advanced driver assistance programmes, including automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist and automatic high-beam headlights. 

It has not yet been confirmed when the electric Transit will be offered overseas, but it will likely arrive in Europe shortly after the upcoming plug-in hybrid variant.

Ford president Jim Farley said: “Commercial vehicles are a critical component to our big bet on electrification. As leaders in this space, we are accelerating our plans to create solutions that help businesses run better, starting with our all-electric Transit and F-150. 

“This Ford Transit isn’t just about creating an electric drivetrain, it’s about designing and developing a digital product that propels fleets forward.”

Ford will reveal pricing and specifications for the electric Transit at a later date. 

Comments
xxxx

4 March 2020

is what Tesla should have targeted opposed to Cyber truck thing!

CarNut170

4 March 2020
xxxx wrote:

is what Tesla should have targeted opposed to Cyber truck thing!

Yea, Tesla have shafted themselves royally.

The only way they continue to win is by being a disruptor - the Cybertruck isn't that.

They're introducing something new. It may well create its own new market space - but is that market scaleable? No.

