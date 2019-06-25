SMMT urges next PM to seek automotive-focused Brexit deal

Car industry bosses have called on the UK’s next prime minister to prioritise a trade-oriented Brexit deal, claiming that delays caused by a no-deal Brexit could cost the manufacturing sector £50,000 a minute.

That figure comes from a new UK Automotive Trade Report published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), that looks at the potential costs caused by delays at the UK/EU border.

The SMMT states that, because car production facilities depend on a ‘just-in-time’ operating model, any delayed order of components or materials from abroad would have a significant knock-on effect, which could result in a £70 million per day penalty in the worst case scenario.

The financial impact of these delays would be compounded by heavy trade tariffs imposed by the World Trade Organisation, amounting to £4.5bn globally for passenger car trade alone, to which the UK would be subjected in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The SMMT claims the commercial freedom cultivated by the customs union and single market has helped the UK automotive sector grow from £47bn in the wake of the 2009 recession, to £101bn in 2018. This 118% increase was due, in part, to the fact that 80% of vehicles produced in England were exported to the EU.

According to the SMMT’s report, the UK and EU trade 3.3m new cars annually, with the UK also shipping £5.2bn worth of components and £2.9bn of engines to production facilities across the continent.

Automotive production accounts for 14% of all UK goods, with vehicles and parts shipped to 160 countries worldwide. Any threat to the country’s ability to trade affects not just its economic standing, but the livelihoods of the 168,000 people employed across the sector.