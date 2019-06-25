SMMT urges next PM to seek automotive-focused Brexit deal

Car industry bosses have called on the UK’s next prime minister to prioritise a trade-oriented Brexit deal, claiming that delays caused by a no-deal Brexit could cost the manufacturing sector £50,000 a minute.
That figure comes from a new UK Automotive Trade Report published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), that looks at the potential costs caused by delays at the UK/EU border.
The SMMT states that, because car production facilities depend on a ‘just-in-time’ operating model, any delayed order of components or materials from abroad would have a significant knock-on effect, which could result in a £70 million per day penalty in the worst case scenario.
The financial impact of these delays would be compounded by heavy trade tariffs imposed by the World Trade Organisation, amounting to £4.5bn globally for passenger car trade alone, to which the UK would be subjected in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
The SMMT claims the commercial freedom cultivated by the customs union and single market has helped the UK automotive sector grow from £47bn in the wake of the 2009 recession, to £101bn in 2018. This 118% increase was due, in part, to the fact that 80% of vehicles produced in England were exported to the EU.
According to the SMMT’s report, the UK and EU trade 3.3m new cars annually, with the UK also shipping £5.2bn worth of components and £2.9bn of engines to production facilities across the continent.
Automotive production accounts for 14% of all UK goods, with vehicles and parts shipped to 160 countries worldwide. Any threat to the country’s ability to trade affects not just its economic standing, but the livelihoods of the 168,000 people employed across the sector.
Symanski
Great graphic.
Demostrates nicely why Brexit is stupid.
Why should we make it more difficult for businesses to export to their biggest market? Where is the return? How many jobs will be lost with businesses being forced to close?
It's time we were honest with the people in Britain. Every version of Brexit leaves Britain, and you, worse off.
Citytiger
Symanski wrote:
Well considering we import far more vehicles from the EU than we export, and the German and now French manufacturers have a vested interest in the UK car market, perhaps the EU can offer a better deal for its biggest market, it takes two to tango, perhaps you need to learn to dance..
Brexit isnt stupid, remaining in the EU is. We are leaving the EU not Europe, it will still be the same distance away..
aatbloke
Citytiger wrote:
The ignorance is quite astonishing.
The EU is under no compunction to offer you a better withdrawal agreement, since that doesn't even focus on trade. The "vested interest" in the UK of German and French manufacturers will be the first casualty if there's any negative impact of the UK leaving solely on baseline WTO terms, since their overheads will rocket and the easiest overhead to curatil will be that which is outside of the EU.
scotty5
A brief history of time.
Hold on a minute. The SMMT are saying that since the recession, the automotive sector has grown. No shit Sherlock! And that is in somehow related to us being in the EU?
Seems such a silly stat but I'm willing to accept it. Well accept it as long as the SMMT realise that we were part of the EU before the recession, and being part of it did burger all for the tens of thousands of motor industry employees who lost their jobs over the years.
Talk about the SMMT talking a snapshot of history and using it to prove their point. I'm sure it plays well with the remoaners, but you needn't have the intellect of Stephen Hawking to see a flaw in the argument.
