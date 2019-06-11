James Ruppert: the future of the banger is in danger

I must say I’m a bit concerned about the future of the banger. In 10 or 20 years’ time, I may be too incoherent and senile to care, but right now, it doesn’t look that good.
Insurers Admiral did the usual attention-seeking thing and revealed that there are just 799 Ford Granadas in circulation. Or at least on our roads. Well, that always happens: what was once street furniture eventually, through natural wastage and rust, becomes a rarity. This isn’t bangers dying out: it is just them becoming classics. What is supposed to happen is that you move on to the next generation of neglected and overlooked 2000-onwards motors.
Things like a Honda Civic, which is a recurring favourite of yours. A 2001 Civic 1.4i with 112,000 miles as an unwanted dealer part-exchange costs £295. It has those massive wide-eyed headlights and just some age-related cosmetic marks and knocks. That’s value for money right there.
The Toyota equivalent is the Corolla. A 1997 1.6 GS can still do a job, especially at £475, which seems rather pricey actually, but if it never breaks down, then that’s a just-add-petrol situation.
Join the debate
Leslie Brook
.
If you prevent javascript from running on this site, you can use adblock without it being detected.
xxxx
Sounds familiar
The writer sounds like my old dad when fuel injection, ECU etc started being the norm 20 years ago.
"Driver’s door switches... " they're reapairable for peanuts, more so when compared to the depiciation on a new Mini. "worn carpets" oh my god the sky is falling in etc
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
scotty5
re-writng history.
With all due respect James, brand new cars had issues 20 and 30 years ago too.
And do you remember the times where the factories would store their brand new unregistered cars in muddy fields for months on end?
Naturally with more and more electronics and standard equipment being installed in modern cars we're goi to experience more failures, but in general terms of getting from A to B, I'm willing to bet the modern car is more reliable.
Rose-tinted specs me thinks.
scotty5
My view on Bangernomics after this weekend
By the way I'd add that I was in the lake distric this weekend and kept seeing hundreds of old Ford Escorts touring around which looked cool from the comfort of my car. Looks like there was some sort of show going on in Grasmere.
Anyway, I'm sure all those owners looked after their cars as well as they would children, but walking around the towns of Ambleside and Windermere was bloody awful - you didn't need to see the cars, you could smell them! The fumes out of these things as they passed by was atrocious and not in anyway suitble for an area associated with healthy outdoor living.
The sooner these things are taken off road and put in a museum the better.
Deputy
James - Data?
This article mentions a few ancedotes from delivery drivers and you then make a whole article on how reliability is going down? You'd be laughed out of any Japanese quality meeting!
JoCoLo
He is right
If you have a car pre 2008 you can run it with a EML lit up, after 2008 you can’t. Likewise a car with no ABS, EPS or airbags can’t fail MOT for those warnings. Even little things like reversing lights are now checked on newer cars.
Add your comment