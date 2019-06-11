James Ruppert: the future of the banger is in danger

The point I am making here is that these are the utterly reliables that have proved themselves in the real world. However, the next generation of potential bangers is not looking good. A reader writes – and I will protect his identity – that he has recently spent quality time delivering hire cars and what he is experiencing is not great when it comes to wear and tear. Obviously, hire cars lead a very hard life indeed, but these are 19-plate vehicles and are no more than 10 weeks old and with mileages that are less than 1500.

So let’s start with some worn carpets on a Hyundai i10 and Honda Jazz. More serious is a service light being on at 3500 miles with a Ford Tourneo Courier. Annoying is a frozen touchscreen on a Ford Focus and irritating, especially for neighbours, is a repeated alarm activation on a Citroën C4 Cactus. Driver’s door switches not working on a Mini Countryman need to be snagged and false tyre pressure warnings on both a Jazz and a Mitsubishi Outlander are a surprise.

Our undercover correspondent signed off with a “Best of luck buying a banger in 10 to 15 years’ time”. He has a point. Cars are now needlessly complicated. It is disturbing that the cars he is driving are box fresh and already showing signs of failure. I spent some time with a major supplier of warranties called Motoreasy. They have the real-world stats, which identify repeat reliability offenders. Maybe I’ll tell you some real-life breakdown stories soon.

What we almost bought this week

Audi TT 1.8T Quattro: The 1.8T is the orphan in the Mk1 range but no matter: this one, a 2002-reg with 112,000 miles, looks like a bargain. It’s got full service history, claims the private seller, and has had just three previous owners. This should go in its favour – except for the fact that they could all have been animals behind the wheel.

Tales from Ruppert’s garage

Mini Cooper, mileage - 102,954: My 1964 Mini, which has been piling on the miles recently, made a guest appearance at the Autocar Awards and was in a little film that was shown on the night. I made the epic journey. Well, it was only a 250-ish-mile round trip, and blimey was it noisy. I usually do half-hour blasts, but six hours at 250dB was rather tiring for someone of my age, but huge fun.