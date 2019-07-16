James Ruppert: dealer or no dealer?

Need a town centre assault vehicle? Best to get a one-owner Volkswagen Up. This 2014 example is the victim of a commuter having to get the train from now on. With a solid 38,000 miles, it hasn’t been parked up for long periods and has a full service history, so £5000 seems fair enough.

When it comes to specialist performance cars, dealing directly with the (hopefully) caring owner is the best way to buy. They know the car’s history first-hand and, if they are in any way evasive, you simply move on. I rather liked the 2002 BMW M3 that was up for £12,495. It had a solid year of ownership and all the bills, plus a good reason for selling. Its value is never going down and this seemed like a pretty fair price for a car with just over 100,000 miles on the clock.

I’d take the private buy to its logical conclusion with the uncompromising enthusiast’s car, the Caterham. I picked on a 1997 Supersport R with 30k miles and up for £17,495. The seller may have spannered it together themselves, but best of all there was a big £1500 bill for a pre-sale spruce-up.

This is what we need more of: private sellers that we can actually talk to. That’s how you get around the irksome issue of partly comatose dealers who don’t care.

What we almost bought this week

VW Golf 1.4 Match 5dr: Inspired by the Golf being named Autocar’s Used Car Hero, we found this: a 2003/03 Match with 105,000 miles. It has 12 stamps in the service book (nine of them main dealer) and all carried out at roughly 8500- mile intervals. The body and wheels appear to be relatively unmarked. The dealer wants £1500 for it. Now that’s value.

Tales from Ruppert’s garage

BMW 3 Series, mileage - 83,195: Have I told you all my cars are broken? Well, they are. A call from the garage about the Baby Shark brought the revelation that the fuel pump has stopped working, which may explain some of the less than enthusiastic starting behaviour. Trouble is, the nearest replacement is in Germany and 10 days away. Well, that was through their normal supplier. So I suggested they should go with a non-normal one, because so far the car has been away for two weeks. At least that meant I could build a nice new set of shelves.