Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 3 April

We can’t be serious? Relax, the Freelander 2 is a very different animal from the original – much more reliable and of a higher quality. That said, if you don’t get the tyre pressures absolutely right or you wear the tyres close to the limit, you can fool the system into engaging four-wheel drive. If that happens at speed, expect a large repair bill.

But that aside, the model is so capable and comfortable that some enthusiasts reckon it’s a kind of mini Range Rover. We’d not go that far but it’s certainly a jack of all trades, with a plush interior and off-roading chops.

We’d plump for a later, facelifted car, such as this 2013-reg 2.2 TD4 GS with 51,000 miles, full service history and leather interior. There was an earlier facelift in 2010, which brought a new grille, lights and bumpers, more torque for the 2.2 TD4 engine and the new, more powerful 2.2 SD4. The 2013 fettle followed this up with more styling tweaks, a new centre console and extra features.