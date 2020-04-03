Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 3 April

We can’t be serious? Relax, the Freelander 2 is a very different animal from the original – much more reliable and of a higher quality. That said, if you don’t get the tyre pressures absolutely right or you wear the tyres close to the limit, you can fool the system into engaging four-wheel drive. If that happens at speed, expect a large repair bill.
But that aside, the model is so capable and comfortable that some enthusiasts reckon it’s a kind of mini Range Rover. We’d not go that far but it’s certainly a jack of all trades, with a plush interior and off-roading chops.
We’d plump for a later, facelifted car, such as this 2013-reg 2.2 TD4 GS with 51,000 miles, full service history and leather interior. There was an earlier facelift in 2010, which brought a new grille, lights and bumpers, more torque for the 2.2 TD4 engine and the new, more powerful 2.2 SD4. The 2013 fettle followed this up with more styling tweaks, a new centre console and extra features.
Join the debate
SamVimes1972
Buy them before we do? How
Buy them before we do? How exactly is that going to happen?
I'd suggest anyone thinking of changing a car waits to see what's left of the economy before dumping a few grand on a car.
prich73421
Want!
Great selection of secondhand bargains... I'd take all of them - apart from the Freelander!
Add your comment