Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 26 June

Left-field bodystyle variants are becoming rarer and rarer – and the varying sales failures of the five cars featured on this page will probably give a clue as to why.

Take the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, which seemed a reasonable idea on paper. It turned the luxury four-door 6 Series Gran Coupé into a hatch with some rear-end implants to make it more practical inside.

In reality, though, most buyers jumped straight past this into an SUV and so BMW has recently binned it from its UK line-up.

Not that this should worry used car buyers because the example we found is half its original new price. And, sure, this one has covered a relatively high 30,000 miles in two years but there’s still one year’s worth of manufacturer warranty left to help allay your concerns. And you are getting genuine luxury-grade comfort, refinement, space and convenience, as well as all-singing, all-dancing cabin technology.

It’s a soothing and easy car to drive, plus its practicality and usability far exceed normal saloon car standards. This smooth six-cylinder diesel will see off a hot hatch at the traffic lights, too, yet effortlessly return north of 50mpg on a motorway run.

More questionable are its polarising looks. But whereas a high price may have put off new car buyers, this huge drop in value makes it a whole lot more tempting.

This one is well specced, too. As well as all the usual M Sport design tweaks, the Technology Package adds a head-up display and wireless phone charging, and there’s a punchy Harman Kardon stereo, 20in wheels and smart-looking cabin trim.