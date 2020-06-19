Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 19 June

We rain-cursed Brits, ironic bunch that we are, love convertibles. But with the summer seemingly here to stay (now I’ve done it), it’s time for a drop-top dive into the classifieds.

You can keep your Mazda MX-5s and Porsche Boxsters – this is a pick of left-field options, starting with the lesser-spotted Alfa Romeo Spider V6.

While the 2.0 Twin Spark versions are much more common, the V6 feels significantly more special, thanks to its powerful, raspy exhaust note.

The front-driven Spider is a fun steer, too, but it’s a pretty stunning specimen even as an ornament; that Pininfarina-penned two-seat wedge just has an effortless glamour to it.

This particular 3.0-litre 24-valve V6 is an early example of a variant that was around for only three years before being replaced in a facelift by a 3.2-litre V6. That later engine was even more exceptional, but you’re more likely to see Donald Trump in the crowd at a Greenpeace rally than find one of those in the classifieds. Better to hunt for the slightly more accessible 220bhp 3.0-litre to enjoy.

This car appears well cared-for by an Alfista who has kept it in a garage for the past 12 months. It was cared for before that, too, with the crucial 60,000-mile timing belt change done and a full service history in the file.

Cross your fingers, but it appears that this generation of Spider hasn’t been dogged by reliability issues, either. Still, and even though it has a galvanised body, it would be wise of you to hunt for rust before buying.

This isn’t a no-brainer bargain, but it gives off a definite whiff of future classic. So if you do fork out for it, you should be able to enjoy its V6 and not worry about losing your investment.