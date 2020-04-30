Alfa Romeo reveals prices, liveries for 533bhp Giulia GTA

Alfa Romeo has revealed pricing for its new Giulia GTA performance flagship, alongside a series of bespoke liveries inspired by the brand's motorsport heritage.
The Giulia GTA is the most powerful road car Alfa Romeo has built, and - with a starting price of €176,500 (£153,300) for the standard car and €181,500 (£157,700) for the stripped-out GTAm variant - the most expensive, too. The 8C Competizione supercar, which went out of production in 2010, carried a £112,000 price.
The firm's Centro Stile design arm has taken inspiration from the original Alfa GTA's best-known motorsport victories for a range of available liveries, including a yellow and red paint scheme that harks back to the 1971 European Touring Car Championship-winning car. Standard colours, including Trophy White, Montreal Green and GTA Red, are also available.
Alfa Romeo will build a total of just 500 GTA- and GTAm-badged Giulias, offering a raft of mechanical and dynamic upgrades over the current Quadrifoglio range-topper.
The historic GTA nameplate, which stands for Gran Turismo Alleggerita, has been revived to indicate the new car’s lightweight construction and performance potential. Alfa referred to the car’s unveiling as “a momentous comeback”, signifying a return to performance car construction.
The GTA takes its power from the same twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 engine as the Quadrifoglio, but calibration tweaks and the addition of a titanium Akrapovic exhaust help to boost its output from 503bhp to 533bhp. They’re also claimed to give the car a unique soundtrack.
xxxx
while Rome burns
Alfa will need more than 500 limited edition cars to save their dire non-SUV production figures. Come AR replace the Giulietta and give the Giulia meaningful updates.
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
Phew!. Just in time. Your stellar, sterling encouragement is just the fillip they need to reach for the stars and fulfil their long sought after though delayed potential.
You are comparable to WLSC, cometh the hour, cometh the man...haha, not really. Fool.
FM8
Takeitslowly wrote:
You're back, again... Did the WiFi come back on a HMP Stafford?
jason_recliner
Sensational
Paul Dalgarno
Thought you’d gone, pity...
Who moved your rock Takeitslowly? Pity, they should have left it be. You're a nasty, and sad person.
jer
growl grrr snap snap
I'm on an internet forum and can be the opinionated gobby ejit that i am not allowed to be in my other life.
DBtechnician
Well that escalated quickly,,,
Have you considered a role in one of the many terrorist organisations getting their arses kicked in Syria boys?
Peter Cavellini
Alfa
Back to the topic guys, whether Alfa have done the right thing, will be judged by how quick they sell, to me, a driver with a BMW habit, this car looks awesome!
Andy_Cowe
Nice nose
The nose looks great, but that is the only improvement looks-wise compared to the Quadrifoglio, which is already a fantastic car. An idea of the only thing they need to do for a facelift (apparently some reliability issus are also in need of sorting).
Normally I don't like to see a family face ported to different sized models, but I think the Giulia look could transfer to the Giulietta, which I'd love to see.
Aussierob
Embarrassed
That's how you'd feel if a mate saw you getting out of one of these.
Nothing says "I just wasted a s**tload of cash on a c**p car than buying an Alfa.
Bring on the abuse, please, I particularly enjoyed being called a "twat" last time. After I looked it up. Man, we have our own slang words here and some would apply to Takeitslowly.
Aussierob
A View from Down Under
