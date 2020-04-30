Alfa Romeo reveals prices, liveries for 533bhp Giulia GTA

Alfa Romeo has revealed pricing for its new Giulia GTA performance flagship, alongside a series of bespoke liveries inspired by the brand's motorsport heritage.

The Giulia GTA is the most powerful road car Alfa Romeo has built, and - with a starting price of €176,500 (£153,300) for the standard car and €181,500 (£157,700) for the stripped-out GTAm variant - the most expensive, too. The 8C Competizione supercar, which went out of production in 2010, carried a £112,000 price.

The firm's Centro Stile design arm has taken inspiration from the original Alfa GTA's best-known motorsport victories for a range of available liveries, including a yellow and red paint scheme that harks back to the 1971 European Touring Car Championship-winning car. Standard colours, including Trophy White, Montreal Green and GTA Red, are also available.

Alfa Romeo will build a total of just 500 GTA- and GTAm-badged Giulias, offering a raft of mechanical and dynamic upgrades over the current Quadrifoglio range-topper.

The historic GTA nameplate, which stands for Gran Turismo Alleggerita, has been revived to indicate the new car’s lightweight construction and performance potential. Alfa referred to the car’s unveiling as “a momentous comeback”, signifying a return to performance car construction.

The GTA takes its power from the same twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 engine as the Quadrifoglio, but calibration tweaks and the addition of a titanium Akrapovic exhaust help to boost its output from 503bhp to 533bhp. They’re also claimed to give the car a unique soundtrack.