Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio upgraded for 2020

Alfa Romeo’s range-topping Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models have received a series of enhancements for the 2020 model year.
Mirroring some of the changes recently made to the regular versions of the saloon and SUV, the high-performance pair benefit from technology, design and safety upgrades to bring them into line with more recently introduced rivals, such as the facelifted Mercedes-AMG C63 and new BMW X3 M.
External tweaks are minor but include new LED rear light clusters with dark lenses and gloss black detailing. A 21in alloy wheel option has been added to the Stelvio, while FCA’s parts and accessories arm, Mopar, has designed a new carbonfibre front grille, along with carbonfibre mirror caps and a carbonfibre spoiler.
Three new paint colours have been introduced, too: 6C Villa d’Este Red, GT Junior Ocra and Montreal Green.
Changes are more extensive inside, with a redesigned centre console that’s claimed to have “greater tactile and visual impact” and improve storage.
The most significant addition is a new infotainment system with an 8.8in touchscreen, connected services and a new interface. The Quadrifoglio models benefit from a new Performance Pages menu that provides real-time data on power and torque usage, component temperatures and turbo boost pressure.
More tweaks include swapping the carbonfibre-style trim on the steering wheel and gear selector for leather with stitching, plus adding the option of red or green seatbelts. Perforated leather upholstery is now optional, too.
Join the debate
scotty5
Whats reliability like?
Not sure what the reliability of these things are like but a 20 plate Stelvio slowly passed as I was out walking yesterday and there was something defo amiss with its engine. Wasn't a Quad tho, looked more like a base model and sounded more like when you've started the washing machine and forgot about the coins in your trouser pocket.
typos1
scotty5 wrote:
OMG you still going on about Alfa's reliabilty ?! Its not the 80s anymore, theyve been reliable for years, as have most modern cars TBH.
Deputy
2014?
I really, really wanted to order 280BHP Giulia recently but it was like going back 6 years inside. This update adds little to the technology despite what they say. It's still got old school xenon headlights, poorly integrated infotainment etc. So with a certain amount of regret I ordered a conformist BMW 330i - but once I had the wireless Apple Car Play connected and the LASER lights on my Yorkshire moor roads, any regret vanished..... (and I can get it to self reverse along my driveway for 80 metres, not essential I know and maybe I'll lose my amazing reversing skill, but it is fun!)
eseaton
I would love to be able to
I would love to be able to buy a car that took me back 6 years. Or preferable 16 years.
With smartphones, 'infotainment' is totally pointless.
The sole advance in ownership pleasure and driving enjoyment has been bluetooth connectivity.
Andy_Cowe
Lovely colours
That is a fantastic shade of green, and even a nice yellow, but an Alfa should be red. The Giulia looks amazing in red.
Peter Cavellini
Such a shame.
First, I like the look of the Guilia, a Bit BMW round the gear stick, the info controller looks BMW along with the other buttons, but, it's the automatic, has it broken down yet?, or rust bucket, I don't think it's anymore unreliable than most other cars.
eseaton
When you say 'first', Peter,
When you say 'first', Peter, it is customary to follow it up with a 'second'.
Or haven't you thought that far ahead yet?
