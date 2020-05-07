Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio upgraded for 2020

Alfa Romeo’s range-topping Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models have received a series of enhancements for the 2020 model year.

Mirroring some of the changes recently made to the regular versions of the saloon and SUV, the high-performance pair benefit from technology, design and safety upgrades to bring them into line with more recently introduced rivals, such as the facelifted Mercedes-AMG C63 and new BMW X3 M.

External tweaks are minor but include new LED rear light clusters with dark lenses and gloss black detailing. A 21in alloy wheel option has been added to the Stelvio, while FCA’s parts and accessories arm, Mopar, has designed a new carbonfibre front grille, along with carbonfibre mirror caps and a carbonfibre spoiler.

Three new paint colours have been introduced, too: 6C Villa d’Este Red, GT Junior Ocra and Montreal Green.

Changes are more extensive inside, with a redesigned centre console that’s claimed to have “greater tactile and visual impact” and improve storage.

The most significant addition is a new infotainment system with an 8.8in touchscreen, connected services and a new interface. The Quadrifoglio models benefit from a new Performance Pages menu that provides real-time data on power and torque usage, component temperatures and turbo boost pressure.

More tweaks include swapping the carbonfibre-style trim on the steering wheel and gear selector for leather with stitching, plus adding the option of red or green seatbelts. Perforated leather upholstery is now optional, too.