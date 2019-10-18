Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 18 October

It’s well known that the E63 6 Series coupé that ran from 2003 to 2011 has a penchant for the black stuff, slurping it greedily and occasionally blowing it out through rocker cover gaskets, breather hoses and down cylinder bores. It sounds like a non-starter, but what the hell, we’re suckers for a big koop.

A twin-turbo 3.0-litre diesel version will be cheaper to run but you’re better off with the sweeter 630i petrol. A 2007 facelift car with the Efficient Dynamics package is what you need. The 3.0-litre engine makes 268bhp and up to 35.8mpg is possible with a feather-light foot.

We found an 08-reg car with 68,000 miles for £8799. It’s had two former keepers and has a full main dealer history, with eight stamps in the book. Dual-zone climate control, black leather, heated and powered memory seats, parking sensors and 19in alloys – they’re all here.

For a careful and thorough check-over, start with those oil leaks and then the Vanos system, whose actuators and solenoids can fail. The oil separator breather pipe can become detached, so we’d inspect that too.