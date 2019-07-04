Mini John Cooper Works GP prototype takes on Goodwood hill climb

The JCW GP was recently spotted undergoing testing, confirming that the production car would retain the extreme rear wing design, aggressive bodykit and bespoke wheels seen in the 2017 GP Concept.
The four-cylinder turbocharged engine will make the GP the fastest and most powerful road-going Mini ever built by the company. No performance figures have been confirmed, although the company appears to be targeting the 8:23 Nürburgring-Nordschleife lap time achieved by its predecessor. Mini has confirmed that an early development prototype has already achieved a lap time some 30 seconds faster than the last-gen car, though no specific times have been announced.
Initial teaser images released by Mini showed a close-up of the rear diffuser, apparently previewing a design that's revised from the original concept, and four-spoke alloy wheels that aren’t as motorsport-inspired as the centre-locking 19in wheels used on the concept.
The 2017 concept’s large front and rear aprons are unlikely to be carried over in their entirety to the production model, although its LED rear lights which display half of the Union Jack in a nod to the car’s British origin, have since become standard on the regular Mini hatchback.
The prominent use of lightweight materials including carbonfibre, which Mini said optimised the car’s power-to-weight ratio, may yet make it into the final car, although this would come with an increase in price.
Inside, the concept had a rollcage and pair of low-mounted bucket seats, with gearshifts controlled by paddles on the steering wheel. Mini has yet to reveal if the production version will follow suit.
The BMW-owned British brand said the concept is inspired by its triumphs at the Monte Carlo Rally in the 1960s, “embodying dynamic flair and the ultimate in driving fun”.
BMW board member Peter Schwarzenbauer previously told Autocar that a JCW GP model was likely to appear again. “The John Cooper Works GP is an important part of the Mini brand,” he said. “It has worked well for us in the past.”
Pistachio
??????!!!
Speechless and not in a good way
What are MINI doing ?
FMS
tomy90
I Will Pass Thanks
It certainly is original I will give it that, but I think I will pass. I have never had the desire of having a stripped out mini with the love child of liberty Walk & mansory doing the exterior. I might have forgiven the exterior if it was rear engined like the Clio V6
Bishop
Looks like an early and significant facelift is coming
The fact that there are strong similarities here with the Electric Mini concept shown last week suggests to me that BMW might be bringing forward a pretty extensive redesign of the current car, which I think is universally felt to have been a step backwards. I'm not exactly delighted with the styling of this concept either, but it is marginally better than the current bloated and gormless faced misnomer.
WallMeerkat
Bishop wrote:
That seems to be the consensus. Perhaps with the fleg lights as an option.
They do seem to have forgotten though, in both concepts, to fit a rear numberplate surround. This may hamper type approval.
rybo1
mini
Grotesque.
Rtfazeberdee
Concept???
whats "concept" about it, its just a modification to an existing design. Their new EV version is more concept than this thing. The Jag C-X75 was a concept.
Alassea
Revolting
Mini seem to be getting further and further away from the original 60s mini design that is so appealing and well loved. This latest concept is grotesque.....I didn’t think I could see anything worse than the Countryman, but now I have. I’ll be sticking to my 2011 Mini convertible for a while yet I think. As to whether I will replace my current car it with a fourth Mini I’m not so sure....which is a shame. They’re great little cars to drive, but I just can’t feel the affection for the huge bulbous monstrosities that Mini have been building since 2014.
Peter Cavellini
About time....?
Others have produced a Mini with over 300bhp, but they never seemed popular, so, yes, it’s Mini themselves who have done it, a bit late, it’s competitors in this sector , Honda, Ford, VW (Golf) have all gotten there Halo Cars out there, some with 300+ or even close to 400bhp and there all priced between £30-35K, this new Mini will have to be good from the get go, and judging by the lack of praise for the current Mini there’s not much hope either....
Peter Cavellini.
