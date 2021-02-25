BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nearly new buying guide: Jaguar E-Pace

Bargain hunters should prick up their ears, for the reasons
News
4 mins read
25 February 2021

With the imminent arrival of the refreshed E-Pace, now is a good time to revisit the smallest SUV in the Jaguar range, because while everyone’s distracted by revised infotainment and new plug-in hybrid technology, the canny used car buyer can look into what they could save on the outgoing version featured here.

Under the stubby bonnet of the E-Pace is either a 2.0-litre petrol or a 2.0-litre diesel engine, both available in varying states of tune. The petrol line-up encompasses 198bhp, 245bhp and 295bhp versions and the diesel units can be had in 148bhp, 178bhp and 236bhp forms.

All E-Paces come with dual-zone climate control, cruise control, front and rear parking sensors and LED headlights, but S trim adds leather seats (electrically adjustable in the front) and a more sophisticated infotainment system. Pricier SE and HSE models add bigger wheels, a wider range of electric seat adjustments and increasingly more safety kit. If you want a sportier-looking E-Pace, seek out the R-Dynamic version of each trim level.

On the road, the lower-powered petrol and diesel engines feel slow to respond, even if their actual on-paper turn of speed is pretty good. The automatic gearbox is often hesitant, which can be problematic on roundabouts and at junctions, but once on the move it changes gear smoothly. Opt for the more powerful units and gathering speed is no problem, but there is an obvious drop-off in fuel economy. The middle-ranking 178bhp diesel, the 2.0 D180, probably strikes the best compromise between outright punch and efficiency.

The ride is a mixed bag. The E-Pace isn’t horrendously firm and crashes over only the worst potholes, but you are jostled around quite a bit along pockmarked and beaten-up urban roads. The ride doesn’t settle at speed, so we’d suggest you stick with smaller wheels, even if this leaves a bit of a gap in the wheel arches.

The E-Pace is available with front-wheel drive or, more common, four-wheel drive. The entry-level diesel engine came with front-wheel drive only, and in this guise the E-Pace’s handling isn’t quite so assured.

Inside, there is a clean and handsome dashboard layout with some good-quality materials and a setup that’s user-friendly. You sit suitably high with a commanding view forwards, although visibility to the sides is a little restricted by the fat roof pillars, and the small rear window is a hindrance when parking.

The provision of space for those in the front is agreeable, with a reasonably good amount of head room. Rear passengers long of leg will find it cramped behind a similarly tall driver, although head room shouldn’t be an issue. The rear seats will fold down to leave an almost flat floor and the boot is easy to access and a useful shape.

It’s possible to pick up an early diesel E-Pace for around £20,000, or £24,000 for petrol – although this will get you four-wheel drive and a more powerful engine for the additional expense. A four-wheel-drive diesel model will set you back in the region of £25,000. A pre-facelifted 2020 example can be picked up for £29,000.

Need to know

On paper, the 2.0 D150 with front-wheel drive only is the most economical, at 42.7mpg. The D180 is rated at 39.5mpg, and the four-wheel-drive and auto-only D240 manages 37.1mpg. The best-performing petrol is the 2.0 P200, at 34.4mpg. The P250 is 29.8mpg and the P300 28.3mpg.

There have been five recalls, for issues relating to front seat frames, brake hoses, fuel system, reverse lights and CO2 emissions. Find out from a Jaguar dealer if any of these apply to your E-Pace.

The E-Pace came a lowly 22nd out of 25 family SUVs in the latest What Car? Reliability Survey. Jaguar was 21st out of 31 makers.

Our pick

2.0 D180 S: This packs a flexible, reasonably smooth and fairly economical diesel engine. S trim adds enough luxury features to make it worthwhile over the entry-level car, but avoid the bigger wheels of higher-spec models that ruin ride comfort.

Wild card

2.0 P300: If you have a wanton disregard for fuel economy, the 297bhp P300 petrol can crack 0-62mph in 6.1sec. Trouble is, the nine-speed auto doesn’t like to be rushed and sort of spoils things.

Ones we found

2017 2.0 P250 S automatic, 35,500 miles, £23,299

2018 2.0 D150 manual, 18,500 miles, £19,990

2019 2.0 D180 S automatic, 13,000 miles, £27,199

2019 2.0 P300 R-Dynamic HSE automatic, 8500 miles, £37,000

Jaguar eyes compact hatchback to succeed XE and XF 

Jaguar to become all-electric brand from 2025 

Electric Jaguar XJ scrapped as part of brand reinvention plan

