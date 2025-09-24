BACK TO ALL NEWS
Zenos brand reborn with £140,000 380bhp roadster
Zenos brand reborn with £140,000 380bhp roadster

British firm collapsed in 2017, having sold just over 100 examples of the original E10 – then priced at £24,995

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
24 September 2025

British sports car maker Zenos has returned eight years after the company entered administration with a new version of its E10 – which will top out at £140,000.

The Norfolk-based firm collapsed in 2017, having sold just over 100 examples of the two-seat roadster, which was priced lower than rivals – £24,995 – to make it more accessible.

Its assets were acquired by Cobra maker AC Cars, which initially offered for sale a handful of unfinished E10s before shelving the project. 

Over the past 10 months, it has worked to revive the Zenos brand, and it has today announced that the first new E10 will arrive in the second quarter of 2026.

The car is mostly the same as its forbear but uses a new engine to put out 380bhp.

There is one working prototype – and Autocar has been given an exclusive drive. You can read more in the digital magazine, on Apple News or by picking up a magazine.

Details are still limited, but RZ-badged version with which Zenos is expected to be relaunched will cost £140,000.

Less powerful and more affordable variants are under consideration.

Like its predecessor, the E10 is a two-seat roadster built around an aluminium-extruded chassis and a composite tub made from recycled carbonfibre.

It retains double wishbones at all four corners with pushrod front suspension but gains new carbonfibre bodywork, manufactured by AC in West Sussex. 

Compared with the current prototype, the production car will get a subtle restyling, mainly centred around the lights.

The most significant update comes under the bonnet. With Ford’s Ecoboost engines now discontinued, AC has opted for Volvo’s 2.0-litre turbo petrol four – a unit that revs to 7200rpm.

In prototype form, with a bespoke ECU, it produces 380bhp and 376lb ft of torque, driving the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

Engineers are in the process of reworking the E10's body structure, with the rear subframe expected to switch from aluminium to steel to cope with the increased torque output.

Thanks to the use of carbonfibre panels, the new E10 has a target kerb weight of just 790kg.

Inside, it will undergo a full redesign, gaining new seats, switchgear and a central display unit.

Bob Cholmondeley 24 September 2025

If Zenos couldn't sell enough cars at £25,000 a time, I'm puzzled as to why the new owner thinks they can sell the same car, with a more powerful engine, for £140,000. Surely it's going to need a lot of work, to make it look and feel like it's worth the higher price.

Squirrel76 24 September 2025

That's a four times mark up on 2017 taking into account inflation. Such much for the original plan of an affordable track / lightweight car. Just another toy car for the rich to play with...

sabre 24 September 2025

It is hoped that Zenos will sell more than Zeros number of cars

