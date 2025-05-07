Volvo is reviving the XC70 name for a new long-range plug-in hybrid SUV for the Chinese market.
The company's first "extended-range plug-in hybrid" has been previewed for the first time today ahead of a reveal in the coming months and a launch later this year.
Volvo says the new XC70 is designed specifically "to meet the demand for longer-range plug-in hybrids in China" but also says it will explore "potential additional markets at a later stage".
Technical details remain sparse, but Volvo has promised a pure-electric range of up to 124 miles, which is more than double what the similarly sized Volvo XC60 PHEV can achieve.
The XC70 is described as slightly larger than the XC60 and looks essentially like a downscaled XC90, but rather than being a close technical relation of that car, it is based on a new architecture designed specifically for range-extended electric vehicles (REXs).
The Scalable Modular Architecture, or SMA, is said to be "a premium extended-range plug-in hybrid architecture", but no details of its relationship to Volvo's other platforms – or indeed those from the wider Geely group, of which Volvo is a part – have been given.
Geely-owned sibling company Lotus is also investing in extended-range hybrids over the coming years in response to lower than anticipated demand for pure-electric luxury cars, and Coventry-based LEVC (also owned by Geely) has been using an REx powertrain in its Volvo-engined TX taxi since 2017. However, while those two firms are using combustion engines as a generator to top up a traction battery, Volvo's new XC70 is a more conventional plug-in hybrid.
Nonetheless, the XC70 will help the firm cater to huge demand for extended-range hybrids in China, and its announcement follows the recent unveiling of the new China-oriented Volkswagen ID Era range-extender concept at the Shanghai motor show.
C'mon Autocar, Felix - get your facts clear please.
The 124 mile claim is based on China driving cycle CLTC, which is much more generous than WLTP in Europe. Volvo is also not clear if this figure is 'Combined' or 'Urban' only. Please ask Volvo for the WLTP figure for Combined and correct or clarify the article accordingly.
In my estimation, if this relates to China Urban, then most likely WLTP Combined will be less than 70 miles.
The Volvo that we loved of 15, 20 years ago is almost dead. Bit like MG now, somewhere in Sweden there's a bloke employed to stick Volvo badges on chinese cars rolling off the boat.
I don't mind a chinese car, but if I ever buy one it won't have a Volvo badge on.
Boring
yes Chinese cars are boring