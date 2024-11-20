BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lotus embraces EREV hybrids as it axes all-electric plan
Lotus embraces EREV hybrids as it axes all-electric plan

Brand had committed to going electric-only in 2028, but luxury car buyers are proving reluctant to switch to EVs

Nick Gibbs
News
3 mins read
20 November 2024

Lotus will produce hybrid versions of future models in response to the continued reluctance of luxury car buyers to move to EVs. 

The switch, confirmed by the brand’s CEO to reporters at recent Guangzhou motor show in China, means the brand is tearing up its current plan to go all-electric by 2028.

Lotus will develop 'Super Hybrid' technology with ultra-fast plug-in charging along with a turbocharged combustion engine to extend overall range to 680 miles, Feng Qingfeng said. 

He didn’t say which models would receive the hybrid drivetrain, but Lotus could upgrade the current Eletre large SUV and Emeya large saloon EVs with the technology, as well as adding it to the upcoming Porsche Macan-rivalling SUV

“At Lotus, we have always chosen the best power technology available, whether it’s pure gasoline, pure electric, hybrid or range-extended [EV],” Feng told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) in an interview.

Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and extended-range EVs (EREVs) have soared in popularity in China in recent months, forcing some car makers to refocus model development to cover demand.

Chinese premium EV brand Zeekr – which is, like Lotus, owned by Geely – recently announced that it will start offering PHEVs in the future.

The luxury segment in which Lotus competes has been stubbornly resistant to moving to EVs, with customers preferring to stick to ICE models.

The benefits of going electric are less pronounced at the top end, believes Feng. “Luxury car engines are already very powerful, and the driving experience is quite similar, with eight-cylinder and 12-cylinder engines performing well,” he told the WSJ.

European brands are struggling to sell their EVs in China, with Porsche particularly hard hit.

“We cannot expect significant recovery in the upcoming years when it comes to the premium and luxury BEV segment in China for European [manufacturers],” Porsche CFO Lutz Meschke said on the company’s third-quarter earnings call. 

Lotus originally rejected versions of PHEV drivetrains due to their compromises compared with pure-electric systems in terms of driveability, Feng said.

PHEVs require plugging in daily to fully utilise the EV element, while EREVs increase the electric useability but can become sluggish when the battery is depleted and the small ICE is called on to power the electric motor.

Lotus will overcome the sluggishness by ensuring the ICE can charge the battery at a much faster rate than in other EREVs, ensuring the car won’t have to rely on ICE power alone, Feng promised.

Meanwhile, the cars will use a 900V electrical architecture to “flash-charge” the battery when stationary at a rate faster even then than battery-swapping, he added.

Battery swapping is employed by Chinese EV maker Nio, a rival at the lower end of Lotus’s range.

Feng didn’t go into detail about which ICE Lotus will use for its Luyao Super Hybrid system, but the Emira sports car currently uses a turbo four supplied by Mercedes-AMG, and Geely can call on its new engine company Horse, formed in partnership with Renault.

Lotus would also benefit from lower tariffs into the European Union, which exempts PHEVs from the additional duties recently imposed on Chinese-built EVs. Lotus’s ‘lifestyle’ EVs are all built in China.

Lotus delivered 8631 vehicles in the first 10 months of 2024, with Europe accounting for 35% of sales and China 25%. The UK was a key market, with sales of 1239 through November, according to the SMMT.

The biggest seller was the Eletre, at 799, followed by the Emira, at 440.

Comments
4
Add a comment…
LP in Brighton 20 November 2024

Much as I like the idea of range extender EVs, adding a combustiion engine to a vehicle originally designed as an EV is likely to result in a very compromised vehicle. So instead of combining the performance, efficiency and refinement of an EV with the greater range and agility of a petrol model, it will likely result in an overweight and overcomplicated car lacking driver involvement and visceral thrills. Then there is the further r&d cost impacting on a brand already struggling for profitability. 

I wish Lotus well, but I don't think range extenders are the answer.      

Mew 20 November 2024

There is no concrete data showing how often people charge their PHEVs. EREVs might be the next evolution of PHEVs, but they come with added weight—although they could still be slightly lighter than EVs.

 

Most people who opt for EREVs may have an exaggerated range anxiety. These vehicles would be better suited for trucks or off-road-focused SUVs rather than sedans.

 

This unnecessary fear is genuinely frustrating.

 

If customers desire an authentic sound experience, manufacturers should consider inventing a device that replicates or creates a unique sound—not just using a speaker—or simply stick to producing traditional ICE cars. They could draw inspiration from creative ideas, such as those in the 'Crazy Car Vent' clip on YouTube.

 

xxxx 20 November 2024
Mew wrote:

There is no concrete data showing how often people charge their PHEVs. EREVs might be the next evolution of PHEVs

There is but manufacturers refuse to publish the data they have gathered over the years, probably because they don't want figurers like quoted figurers of 470mpg, hard to believe I know, Mercedes GLE being rubbished.

DVB78 20 November 2024

EV's are heavy, have limited driver appeal, limited range..

you need charging facilities, otherwise its extremely expensive.

Sustainable fuels are coming, which hopefully means ICE cars will continue for some time yet

