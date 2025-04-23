BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen plots range-extender electric vehicles for Europe
UP NEXT
Boxy new MG Cyber X SUV revealed at Shanghai motor show

Volkswagen plots range-extender electric vehicles for Europe

Technology previewed by new ID Era concept promises a combined range of more than 621 miles

Nick Gibbs
News
2 mins read
23 April 2025

Volkswagen is plotting to bring range-extender electric vehicles to Europe after previewing its first model with the drivetrain at the Shanghai motor show.

Range-extender EVs, also known as RExs or EREVs, are the latest spin on hybrid cars, in which a combustion engine acts as a generator to power the electric motor or top up the battery, rather than driving the wheels.

“Range-extenders today are already a very big thing in China. They will be of relevance in North America and we are convinced they will also have relevance in Europe,” Martin Sander, Volkswagen's global head of sales and marketing, told Autocar.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
bmw xm 2023 001 tracking front
BMW XM
6
BMW XM
bentley continental gt speed 2025 Review front corner blur 36
Bentley Continental GT Speed
8
Bentley Continental GT Speed
Audi Q7 front three quarter dynamic
Audi Q7
8
Audi Q7
Aston Martin Vantage 2018 review hero front
Used Aston Martin Vantage 2018-2024 review
9
Used Aston Martin Vantage 2018-2024 review

View all car reviews