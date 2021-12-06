BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volvo previews compact EV crossover to rival Mercedes EQA
UP NEXT
Toyota Prius successor to be shown on 16 November

Volvo previews compact EV crossover to rival Mercedes EQA

Baby electric SUV teased at reveal of Volvo EX90; should use new SEA platform
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
9 November 2022

Volvo CEO Jim Rowan has hinted at the imminent arrival of a compact electric crossover to sit below the XC40 Recharge EV.

Speaking at the reveal of the new flagship Volvo EX90 in Sweden today, Rowan said: “We’ll have one final look at the EX90, and if you look closely, maybe you’ll see something else, but that’s for another day” – as two silhouetted cars appeared on a display screen, one seemingly the EX90 and the other a similarly styled but much smaller model.

Volvo is understood to be working on a premium-oriented compact crossover in the vein of the Mercedes-Benz EQA and DS 3 Crossback E-Tense. The model will play a key role in the brand’s ambition for EVs to account for 50% of its global sales by 2025. Previously tipped to take either the XC20 or C20 moniker into production, it has now been confirmed to follow the EX90 in adopting a new name and, like that car, will sit high off the ground but have a streamlined silhouette to maximise efficiency.

Related articles

It is expected to be the first Volvo model to sit on Geely’s new ‘open-source’ SEA platform, as first used for the new 001 shooting brake from nascent Chinese premium brand Zeekr (above). That car comes with either an 86kWh or 100kWh battery for a maximum range of 435 miles, hinting at the long-range potential of any platform-sharing Volvo model.

Notably, Zeekr claims it can charge at speeds of up to 360kW, which allows for 75 miles of range to be added in just five minutes. However, the 001’s 536bhp twin-motor drivetrain is likely to remain the preserve of performance-focused models. 

Other headline features of the SEA architecture include its automatically lowering suspension, facial recognition functionality and ‘full-life’ over-the-air update compatibility. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Meanwhile, Geely-owned Polestar has a second SUV due in 2023. it will sit between the 2 and 3 in terms of size and feature similarly rakish proportions to the flagship model but it will be positioned as a more mass-market proposition. It will sit lower to the ground than the 3 and feature a more heavily curved roofline, but Polestar boss Thomas Ingenlath said it will not “compromise much” on interior space.

Its size and positioning (Polestar has hinted at a price of around £41,000) suggest it will be closely related to Volvo’s existing C40 Recharge and, as such, could use the same CMA architecture as that car and its 2 stablemate. This would mean the option of front- and all-wheel drive, and a choice of either 64kWh or 78kWh batteries.

Used cars for sale

 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI S Line S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£17,800
47,654miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Ford Focus 1.6 TDCi Titanium Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£4,995
90,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Nissan X-Trail 1.6 DCi Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£16,790
50,585miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class 3.0 C43 V6 AMG (Premium) G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£31,495
13,164miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Audi Q7 3.0 TDI V6 45 S Line Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£46,990
8,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.6 Zetec Powershift Euro 5 5dr
2012
£6,995
50,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (5 Seat)
2016
£14,200
95,720miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.5 DCi 8v Acenta Premium Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£5,700
70,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
BMW X1 2.0 20d M Sport XDrive Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£7,795
90,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
8
Add a comment…
skikid 7 December 2021

That Polestar looks like a Porche to me, think I would need to get a Porche badge for one ,who would guess.

scotty5 6 December 2021

Odd choice of name. When I hear entry level I have an image of a car with steel wheels, with the 5" radio without DAB, with wyndy-up windows and you can have it in any colour you like as long as it's solid red.

Seems under the new norm, entry level starts from £41k !

I really fear for the future of car production because the prices being talked about are insane. 

 

Nickktod 6 December 2021

Manufacturers are enjoying their moment of pricing power due the chip shortage, however when this resolves (and as huge further manufacturing capacity from China comes on line) they are in for a hell of a shock as we see greater over capacity than ever before. List prices are pretty meaningless anyway when the vast majority of new cars are sold on structured finance/leases etc. where the bottom line is how much it costs over the 2-5 years of the agreement.

jason_recliner 7 December 2021
scotty5 wrote:

Odd choice of name. When I hear entry level I have an image of a car with steel wheels, with the 5" radio without DAB, with wyndy-up windows and you can have it in any colour you like as long as it's solid red.

Seems under the new norm, entry level starts from £41k !

I really fear for the future of car production because the prices being talked about are insane. 

 

 

There's been crazy money added to the economy the last couple years so some of us have a lot of money to spend on things. Hence inflation.

scrap 6 December 2021

So the 'entry level' platform has a bigger battery and more power than the cars above it in the line up? Ok then...

Mind you, apparently the successor to the Elise will have close to 500bhp, so Geely have previous here.

Are small, light, ingenious cars really gone for good?

The Apprentice 7 December 2021
I think the bigger battery and power was the premium models, the entry ones will use same chassis as premium but have weedy batteries and motors. Lets face it, entry these days means low real world range and still 45k with vital options.

Latest Drives

Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive

View all latest drives