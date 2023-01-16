BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Volvo EX30: high-tech Jeep Avenger rival lands in 2023

Aimed at first-time buyers, the Polestar 4 twin targets Swedish firm's EV sales success and sustainability
James Attwood, digital editor
16 January 2023

Volvo’s forthcoming electric-only compact crossover, tipped to be called the EX30, will feature bold new design elements and technology in a bid to help the firm win over a younger audience. 

Set to be revealed this year before sales kick off in October, the EX30 is likely to rival the Mercedes-Benz EQA and will sit below the existing Volvo XC40 Recharge and Volvo C40 models in the firm’s growing line-up of electric SUVs. It is expected to be twinned with the Polestar 4 and will use a modified version of parent Geely’s SEA architecture.

Volvo previewed the new crossover at the launch of the EX90 large SUV last month but it has yet to be drawn on a name or specific details. The firm has registered ‘EX30’ and that would fit with the model’s likely place in Volvo’s line-up. 

At the launch of the EX90, company boss Jim Rowan hinted that the model will be aimed at “city driving for first-time buyers”. He specifically cited the need to appeal to Gen Z – people born in the late 1990s and early 2000s – and said the brand “has never really spoken to that young demographic. We are absolutely heading in that direction.” 

With the model sitting firmly in one of the fastest-growing segments, it will be key to Volvo’s target of selling 1.2 million cars annually by the middle of the decade, with half of those fully electric models. 

Although the official preview image confirms the model will retain traditional Volvo cues, it will feature bolder styling elements to help win over a younger audience. Much like the EX90, it will take the form of a higher-riding crossover but with sleeker bodywork to maximise the aerodynamic efficiency. It is also possible the model could eventually spawn an SUV-coupé offshoot similar to the C40. 

At the EX90 launch, Volvo design chief Robin Page said the firm will “start evolving” its design language with the EX30 and future models. 

He said: “You’ll still recognise it as a Volvo and there are elements of the EX90 we’ll bring into future products. But with a smaller car, you can play around more with different things. You’ve got a bit more of a spectrum to play with colour, materials and the general expression.” 

The SEA architecture is currently used by the Smart #1 and a number of electric models from Geely’s China-only Zeekr brand. It is offered in various forms for vehicles of different lengths and can accept rear-drive single-motor and all-wheel-drive twin-motor powertrains. At launch, the Smart #1 offers 268bhp in standard form and 422bhp for a twin-motor range-topper. 

The platform can accommodate a wide range of battery sizes, although the urban focus of the new model means it is likely to feature a relatively modest unit to keep the size, weight and cost down. The 68kWh pack in the Smart #1 gives a range of 260-270 miles, which is likely to be considered sufficient for the Volvo SUV’s intended buyers. 

The new crossover is expected to advance Volvo’s efforts to use more sustainable and recycled materials in its models, especially as sustainability is a priority for the younger, Gen Z audience. 

Making the car affordable will be key to winning over younger buyers. However, Rowan has hinted that Volvo will focus on subscription and online sales for the new model and it will ensure that monthly payments are set at a “reasonably low cost”. 

The SEA platform has a high level of connectivity built into it and offers over-the-air software updates. It is likely that Volvo will offer features on demand and other services through its app.

New Polestar 4 is firm's hot second SUV and EX30 twin

The Polestar 4 is due for release next year as a Porsche Macan-rivalling coupé-crossover and is tipped to rapidly become the firm’s best-seller. 

It will be positioned below the recently-revealed Polestar 3 in the marque’s line-up and is intended to win over buyers from the likes of the Audi Q4 E-tron, as well as the Macan. Polestar is understood to be working towards a starting price of just under £50,000. 

The 4 will be Polestar’s third series-production model and second SUV. It will be twinned with Volvo’s forthcoming EX30 crossover in using a variant of parent firm Geely’s SEA platform, understood to be referred to inside Polestar as PMA. Unlike its Volvo sibling, it will have a greater focus on performance. 

The 4 is expected to eclipse the existing Polestar 2 as the brand’s main seller, with the larger 3 serving as a premium range-topper. 

Having those three volume models will give Polestar space to introduce more niche, brand-defining products: the Polestar 5 will be a four-door electric GT and the 6 will be a two-seat convertible variant of that car.

Which other cars use Geely's SEA platform?

Smart #1

Mercedes design and Geely platforms for the reborn Smart marque. First up is the SEA-based #1 crossover, due in the UK this summer.

Waymo

The Californian firm’s first self-driving taxi will be a “mobile living room” atop an adapted platform called the SEA-M.

Zeekr 001

Rakish, rapid shooting brake has proved a hit in China and it could come to Europe this year as the new brand pushes westwards.

