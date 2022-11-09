New Volvo EX90 brings 360-mile range for £96,255

The new Volvo EX90 seven-seat electric SUV has been unveiled, with new company boss Jim Rowan claiming it will set new standards for safety – and serve as a “statement for where we are, and where we are going”.
Due on sale in 2024, the new machine is effectively an electric-only equivalent to the current Volvo XC90. The EX90 is the third electric Volvo following the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Volov C40 Recharge, but the first to sit on a dedicated electric platform: the Geely Group’s advanced SPA2 architecture. It is closely related technically to the recently revealed Polestar 3, but unlike that model features a third row of seats.
The styling of the machine is based on the Concept Recharge that was shown last year. It retains familiar Volvo design cues, such as the blanked-off grille seen on the XC40 and the upright rear lights. It has also been honed for aerodynamic efficiency to optimise the range: Volvo claims a coefficient of 0.29Cd.
The EX90 will launch with a twin-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain with two levels of output. Twin Motor models will offers 402bhp and 568lb ft of torque, with Performance models offering 510bhp and 671lb ft of torque. Both offer a limited top speed of 112mph. Lower-powered single-motor versions are likely to follow.
Power will come from a 111kWh battery (107kWh usable), with an efficiency of 2.9 miles per kWh and a claimed range of 364 and 360 miles respectively. The battery can be charged at 250kW, offering a 10-80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.
At 5037mm the EX90 is slightly longer than the current XC90. It’s also wider than that car, but is slightly lowe, and has a kerbweight of 2818kg. There’s a 310-litre boot when seven seats are in use, which rises to 665 litres in five-seat mode and 1915 litres with both rows folded. At launch the EX90 will sit on 22in alloy wheels, with air suspension standard.
Join the debate
Add your comment
The front is anonymous. If Audi can design an EV SUV that looks like an Audi, Volvo should have done the same. The rest of it is pure Volvo BUT that interior is a bit dire - it's ugly. Touchscreens for EVERYHING are dangerous. Should have buttons for the things you use regularly like air con etc. But the biggest issue is reliability of all of this tech. These cats will be worthless once out of warranty as there is SO much that can go wrong. I am guessing a lot of these vehicles will be written off if they get in even a minor accident.
Glad they didn't give the car a name, though.
Awful looking thing.
That dashboard is woeful, and the 1970 'poverty spec' interior trim is appalling.
The faceless front grille doesnt look much better either.
Starting price of nearly £100k, insane, touchscreens, dangerous. And does that bump on the roof above the windscreen light up with the word Taxi in orange.
No wonder they'll still be selling the petrol version
As for the touchscreens... Newer generations don't have touch screens disabilities.