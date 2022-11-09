New Volvo EX90 brings 360-mile range for £96,255

The new Volvo EX90 seven-seat electric SUV has been unveiled, with new company boss Jim Rowan claiming it will set new standards for safety – and serve as a “statement for where we are, and where we are going”.

Due on sale in 2024, the new machine is effectively an electric-only equivalent to the current Volvo XC90. The EX90 is the third electric Volvo following the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Volov C40 Recharge, but the first to sit on a dedicated electric platform: the Geely Group’s advanced SPA2 architecture. It is closely related technically to the recently revealed Polestar 3, but unlike that model features a third row of seats.

The styling of the machine is based on the Concept Recharge that was shown last year. It retains familiar Volvo design cues, such as the blanked-off grille seen on the XC40 and the upright rear lights. It has also been honed for aerodynamic efficiency to optimise the range: Volvo claims a coefficient of 0.29Cd.

The EX90 will launch with a twin-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain with two levels of output. Twin Motor models will offers 402bhp and 568lb ft of torque, with Performance models offering 510bhp and 671lb ft of torque. Both offer a limited top speed of 112mph. Lower-powered single-motor versions are likely to follow.

Power will come from a 111kWh battery (107kWh usable), with an efficiency of 2.9 miles per kWh and a claimed range of 364 and 360 miles respectively. The battery can be charged at 250kW, offering a 10-80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

At 5037mm the EX90 is slightly longer than the current XC90. It’s also wider than that car, but is slightly lowe, and has a kerbweight of 2818kg. There’s a 310-litre boot when seven seats are in use, which rises to 665 litres in five-seat mode and 1915 litres with both rows folded. At launch the EX90 will sit on 22in alloy wheels, with air suspension standard.