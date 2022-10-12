BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Polestar 3 electric SUV brings 510bhp for £85,500
UP NEXT
New 2023 BMW M2 arrives with 454bhp and manual option

Polestar 3 electric SUV brings 510bhp for £85,500

First blank-sheet design by Polestar is an SUV that looks to take on the BMW iX and Jaguar I-Pace
James Attwood, digital editor
News
4 mins read
12 October 2022

The new Polestar 3 will arrive with up to 510bhp from a dual-motor electric powertrain, a host of advanced safety features and extensive use of sustainable materials – with its maker claiming this makes the SUV "more relevant and responsible". 

The BMW iX and Jaguar I-Pace rival is the second series-production model from the Volvo spin-off brand after the Polestar 2 electric saloon.

Based on the advanced new SPA2 platform, it's effectively twinned with the forthcoming Volvo EX90, using much of the same underpinning technology and systems. But while the Polestar 1 and 2 were based on Volvo concept cars, the 3 is the first car designed from conception as a Polestar.

Related articles

Although it's a large SUV, its rakish design shows a clear focus on aerodynamic efficiency, with a relatively sleek silhouette and a number of aero-channeling additions. 

It features design features first seen on the Polestar Precept concept, including dual-blade headlights, a rear spoiler with a built-in wing and a front aero wing, below which is a ‘Smartzone’ panel containing various sensors. Polestar boss Thomas Ingenlath said these would become “defining characteristics” of the brand.

In keeping with Polestar’s performance focus, the 3 will launch with a rear-biased dual-motor powertrain, which in standard form produces 483bhp and 618lb ft of torque. That’s enough to power the 2584kg-plus machine from 0-62mph in 5.0sec and on to a top speed of 130mph.

An optional Performance Pack adds an extra 27bhp and 51lb ft, shaving 0.3sec off the 0-62mph sprint.

To ensure that a large SUV can offer what chief chassis engineer Joakim Rydholm called “the performance and precision that define all Polestar cars”, the 3 features dual-chamber adaptive air suspension, which can be electronically adjusted every two milliseconds. There are also 400mm Brembo four-piston brakes on the front.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Nissan Ariya 4WD front threequarters driving
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
audi rs4 01 front tracking
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

There's a torque-vectoring dual-clutch function on the rear axle, too, while the rear motor can automatically be decoupled, so the car will run on the front motor only in certain circumstances to save energy. There's also an adjustable one-pedal driving option.

The 3 will be launched in Long Range specification, drawing power from a 111kWh lithium ion battery that features a prismatic cell design. It has an official range of up to 379 miles and a peak charging rate of 250kW. The car is capable of bidirectional vehicle-to-grid charging and features a heat pump as standard.

The 3 is underpinned by plenty of new infotainment and safety tech. It uses a new Nvidia Drive core computer that serves as an ‘AI brain’ to process data from the raft of sensors mounted to the car. There are five radar modules, five external cameras and 12 external ultrasonic sensors, which use Volvo’s latest safety software. 

An optional Pilot Pack with lidar will be offered next year and will add an additional Nvidia control unit, three cameras and four ultrasonic sensors and will enable enhanced 3D-scanning of the car’s surroundings to offer more accurate real-time data.

And the sensors don’t just monitor outside the car: Polestar claims Volvo’s interior radar tech can detect sub-millimetre movements in the interior to warn against leaving children or pets inside; and links to the climate control to prevent heat stroke or hypothermia. There are also two closed-loop driver-monitoring cameras that can give audio warnings or even automatically stop the car if they detect the driver becoming distracted or drowsy.

Advertisement
Back to top

Polestar said materials for the interior were selected based on their sustainability credentials and include animal-welfare-certified leather and fully traceable wool upholstery.

As it did with the 2, Polestar says it has committed to producing a complete life-cycle assessment of the 3 when production begins, showing how much CO2 is produced in the car's build and use, and said it's committed to investigating ways to reduce its carbon footprint.

The 3's infotainment system is powered by the new Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. There's a 14.5in central touchscreen that runs a development of Polestar’s Android-based operating system, which was co-developed with Google and allows for over-the-air updates.

All versions of the 3 feature 21in alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof, LED lighting and retractable door handles. The Plus Pack and Pilot Pack (including features such as a 25-speaker audio system, a head-up display and parking assistance) will be included on all models sold in the first year of production.

The 3 is available to order now, with prices starting at £79,900 and deliveries due to begin in late 2023.

The Performance Pack, which also includes performance-based tweaks to the air suspension and unique 22in alloys, comes in with an additional £5600.

Advertisement
Back to top

The 3 is also notable because it will be the first Polestar model built at a Volvo factory in Chengdu, China. From 2024, it will also be built at Volvo’s factory in South Carolina, the US.

Used cars for sale

 Polestar Polestar 2 Single Motor 69kWh Standard Range Fastback Auto 5dr
2022
£49,950
5,441miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Polestar Polestar 2 Single Motor 78kWh Long Range Fastback Auto 5dr
2022
£54,995
27miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Polestar Polestar 2 Single Motor 78kWh Long Range Fastback Auto 5dr
2022
£55,890
40miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Polestar Polestar 2 Single Motor 78kWh Long Range Fastback Auto 5dr
2022
£51,995
90miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Polestar 2 Single Motor 69kWh Standard Range Fastback Auto 5dr
2022
£49,299
298miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Polestar 2 Single Motor 69kWh Standard Range Fastback Auto 5dr
2022
£48,739
321miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Polestar Polestar 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2022
£55,000
350miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Polestar 2 Single Motor 69kWh Standard Range Fastback Auto 5dr
2022
£48,499
368miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Polestar POLESTAR 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Performance Fastback Auto 4WD 5dr
2022
£62,995
400miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
paddyb 12 October 2022

I'd rather have one of these than any JLR product

autoindustryinsider 12 October 2022

Quantum Strategy: making a premium priced vehicle in a low cost country, and at the same minimising supply chain distance. It's what Apple have done for a long time now and it looks to be Volvo's strategy too. People's qualms about buying Chinese-built cars in markets like the UK are being asuaged by the cachet of it being a Polestar, a BEV, and purchased from a very 'swish' showroom. 

Latest Drives

Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Nissan Ariya 4WD front threequarters driving
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
audi rs4 01 front tracking
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive

View all latest drives