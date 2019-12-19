Volkswagen previews new entry-level ID model in sketch

The smaller, lower-range electric car could be priced from around £20,000, and will likely be shown in 2020
Volkswagen has provided a preview to its new entry level ID model, which is depicted in a sketch featured on a christmas card sent to journalists.

The compact electric powered hatchback, known under the internal working name ID Entry, is planned to be revealed in concept car guise during the second half of 2020 prior to going on sale in 2022 at a price Volkswagen officials say will undercut the German car maker’s first dedicated ID branded model, the ID 3.

Set to receive a simple one-box silhouette and distinctive full width tail lamp graphic cleary hinted to in the sketch, the new price leading ID model is set to become the first recipient of Volkswagen’s new MEB Entry platform. 

Described as a more cost effective version of the MEB structure that is set to underpin larger and more expensive ID models, it is planned to form the basis of a range of similarly positioned electric powered models from a number of Volkswagen owned companies, including Skoda, SEAT and the newly created Jetta brand sold in China.

Details of the new platform remain scarce, though Volkswagen’s Chief Operating Officer Ralf Brandstaetter says he expects the battery to be used by the ID Entry will provide it with a range of between 130 and 150 miles. 

“It’s a small car that people will use for shorter distances. The average commute is under 25km (15.5 miles), so you don’t need a big range. We expect it will be bought as the second or third car,” he said.

The dimensions of the ID Entry are unknown, though it is thought to be between the recently facelifted e-Up and existing Polo in length at around 3800mm. Despite its compact size, the inherent packaging advantages of its dedicated electric car platform are said to provide the new Volkswagen model with interior space comparable to the recently introduced eighth-generation Golf.

The decision by Volkswagen to preview the ID Entry comes after a similar sketch revealed the ID Buggy concept on its 2018 Christmas card. 

