Volkswagen previews new entry-level ID model in sketch

Volkswagen has provided a preview to its new entry level ID model, which is depicted in a sketch featured on a christmas card sent to journalists.

The compact electric powered hatchback, known under the internal working name ID Entry, is planned to be revealed in concept car guise during the second half of 2020 prior to going on sale in 2022 at a price Volkswagen officials say will undercut the German car maker’s first dedicated ID branded model, the ID 3.

Set to receive a simple one-box silhouette and distinctive full width tail lamp graphic cleary hinted to in the sketch, the new price leading ID model is set to become the first recipient of Volkswagen’s new MEB Entry platform.

Described as a more cost effective version of the MEB structure that is set to underpin larger and more expensive ID models, it is planned to form the basis of a range of similarly positioned electric powered models from a number of Volkswagen owned companies, including Skoda, SEAT and the newly created Jetta brand sold in China.