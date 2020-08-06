Volkswagen Passat Alltrack axed in UK due to poor sales

Volkswagen UK has axed the rugged Passat Alltrack from its line-up as the off-road estate niche gradually becomes less popular with the rise of SUVs.
Confirmed to Autocar by a spokesman for the brand, the Alltrack is no longer available to order on VW’s website and it’s expected that only a very small amount of dealer stock remains. A future replacement is not planned to be launched in the UK.
The decision is primarily down to poor sales for the variant. Although it is not officially confirmed, it is believed that the sales mix for the Alltrack compared with the regular Passat was an insignificantly small percentage. Indeed, less than 2% of the current-generation Passats for sale on Autotrader are Alltracks.
The wider Volkswagen Group has been consolidating its market-specific model ranges in order to reduce complexity and costs. A number of its off-road estates have been killed off in the UK. The Seat Leon X-Perience was axed in 2018, with just 16 sold in the entire year, and Skoda decided not to bring the facelifted Superb Scout to the UK in 2019. Within the group, only Audi’s Allroad models remain on sale.
Volvo also makes Cross Country versions of its V60 and V90 estates and Mercedes continues to produce an E-Class All Terrain. However, It is unclear if these models are selling strongly enough in the UK to warrant their continued presence beyond this generation.
Buyers are increasingly ditching traditional estates - especially four-wheel-drive ones - in favour of SUV equivalents. Beyond the fashion aspect, buyers also cite as factors for the switch the higher driving position and extra practicality of being able to load children and objects into the car without bending down.
adrian888
Disappointing
I simply dont get why buyers prefer SUV's over 4x4 estates. My Alltrack was a great towcar and both roomier and more economical than any mid range SUV and when i sold it almost had a queue of buyers down the street. The gap in the market is the lack of a hybrid version of a 4x4 estate.
scrap
Agree. SUVs rarely have more
Agree. SUVs rarely have more space than an estate, and if you use roof bars and significantly less practical. Once children are aged 2 or so and capable of getting into a car themselves, SUVs are harder to live with, not easier.
Sundym
Always thought
scrap
Also, why is Subaru never
Also, why is Subaru never mentioned as a provider of tough estates? When Autocar tested the Seat they did the same... then brought the Leon and Subaru Outback together for a test and preferred the Subaru.
Shrub
Part of the problem
is that these toughened up estates are only made available as a top of the range special. I don’t want to pay £40k for s Passat estate or £30k for a Corolla estate (Trek) but I would buy a ‘country’ pack on a lower spec model. I think Ford have a better grasp of things with the Active models and sales are stronger as a result.
scotty5
Only VW themselves to blame.
I was thinking how bad the Passat is only a few weeks ago.
Almost three years ago I was on the brink of ordeing a Passat Estate R-Line. It wasn't a special edition or runout model or anything like that, it was a std car. It came with digital dash, sunroof, heated seats. I'd added the uprated sound system at around £600 and larger 19" alloys for around £600. The total price was just under £30k and with the various incentives and discounts, was going to cost £23k. Only a last minute bargain on another car stopped me from ordering it.
Move on to July 21 and I'm looking to replace my car, so first port of call is VW as I would have liked the Passat. Dynaudio is now £1150 and a sunroof £1000. Wheels are still £600 but now I have to add black headlining £245. As for the digital dash, that's gone and I can't see any option to spec it. Total price now with the same £8000 discount as before is £30k and that's for car with analogue dials. And the analogue clock which I personnaly though looked quite good in the Passat, has been replaced by a badge which makes the interior look cheap.
VW seem to have really gone down market in the last few years, no wonder I don't see as many new Passats as I used to. If it had been the same car I saw a few years ago I'd have probably bought one.
scotty5
oops
Edit my last post.... July '21 ? I meant july '20 :>)
scotty5
oops again
Edit again. The new list price is £38k, it's the discounted price that's now £30k for the same car.
I do wish Autocar would allow editing of postings.
drumtochty
I wonder if the increase in
I wonder if the increase in SUV sales is due to many adults being overweight and lacking exercise and they may have problems getting into a non SUZ type cars. A large number of MX5 owners tend to move on from these cars as they can no longer sit in the cars due to "health" reasons!!!!!!!
