New Audi A6 Allroad marks 20 years of rugged models

Audi has released the first images and details of its fourth-generation A6 Allroad ahead of it going on sale in August.

Dubbed the A6 Allroad quattro, it arrives as Audi celebrates two decades since the first Allroad model was launched. Like its predecessors, it’s based on the standard A6 Avant but adds rugged styling details, a raised ride height and standard all-wheel drive.

The A6 Allroad’s body sits 45mm higher than the A6 Avant's, with standard adaptive air suspension tuned specifically for the off-road-focused model. It adjusts the ride height significantly depending on the car’s speed and driving mode, lowering it at speeds above 74mph for better aerodynamic efficiency.

Further terrain-covering standard kit includes hill descent control and new tilt angle assistance, which shows the car’s angle when negotiating terrain and warns when there is a risk of it tipping over.