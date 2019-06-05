New Audi A6 Allroad marks 20 years of rugged models

Audi’s rival to the Volvo V90 Cross Country is available to order from August priced from £55,000
by Lawrence Allan
5 June 2019

Audi has released the first images and details of its fourth-generation A6 Allroad ahead of it going on sale in August. 

Dubbed the A6 Allroad quattro, it arrives as Audi celebrates two decades since the first Allroad model was launched. Like its predecessors, it’s based on the standard A6 Avant but adds rugged styling details, a raised ride height and standard all-wheel drive. 

The A6 Allroad’s body sits 45mm higher than the A6 Avant's, with standard adaptive air suspension tuned specifically for the off-road-focused model. It adjusts the ride height significantly depending on the car’s speed and driving mode, lowering it at speeds above 74mph for better aerodynamic efficiency.

Further terrain-covering standard kit includes hill descent control and new tilt angle assistance, which shows the car’s angle when negotiating terrain and warns when there is a risk of it tipping over. 

Our Verdict

Audi A6 Allroad

Audi A6 Allroad

The Audi A6 Allroad impresses with a punchy engine and a fine ride. It's a shame that it will be largely overlooked in the range

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Two specifications of A6 Allroad will be coming to the UK: Sport and fully loaded Vorsprung, the latter distinguished by black exterior detailing. Both feature visual changes over the A6 Avant including a new grille with vertical slats, cladding on the sills, wheel arches and bumpers and aluminium-effect underbody cladding. Allroad-specific roof rails also feature, as does a special Gavial Green paint hue. 

Initially, the A6 Allroad will be available with a choice of two 3.0-litre V6 diesel engines. Both feature 48-volt mild hybrid technology to reduce fuel consumption. The 45 TDI model makes 228bhp and 369 lb ft of torque, taking it from 0-62mph in 6.7sec and onto a top speed of 155mph. 

The 50 TDI makes 282bhp and 457lb ft, resulting in 0-62mph time of 5.9sec. Economy and efficiency figures are yet to be revealed. All models come with Audi's quattro all-wheel drive system and an eight-speed automatic gearbox with wheel-selective torque control. The Vorsprung model also gets dynamic all-wheel steering as standard. 

The A6 Allroad will go on sale in Germany this month, but orders won’t open be taken here until August. Pricing for the new Volvo V90 Cross Country rival are expected to start at around £55,000. 

Read more:

Audi A6 Avant 2019 long-term review

Hot Audi E-tron 'S' to take aim at Tesla Model X

Audi revamps A4 range with hybrid options for 2019

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week