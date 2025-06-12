Volkswagen has started testing the ID 2, one of its most important cars in recent times, and prototypes have been spotted in a clever camouflage.

Photographed near Germany's Nürburgring circuit, where the ID 2 is being put through its paces, the test mules are clad in Volkswagen Polo body panels in a bid to disguise the electric car, as well as avoid the attention that a classic camouflage livery may attract.

Despite this test car's unassuming white look, certain details confirm what is underneath – such as the short front overhang, distinct fascia, smaller rear lights and a fake door release at the bottom of the boot lip.

These details reveal that the production car will feature many similarities to the 2023 ID 2all concept. Indeed, VW design chief Andreas Mindt previously told Autocar that such an approach was likely because his team had fought hard to make sure the production model closely followed the styling and dimensions of the concept.

He added: “It’s even better [than the concept]. I really like it and it’s one of the reasons I’m so optimistic for our future.”

The production ID 2 is pencilled in to go on sale next year priced at around £22,000, which would make it one of the cheapest EVs in the UK. Before then, the ID 2X, its £25,000 supermini-sized crossover cousin, will be revealed at the Munich motor show in September, although it won’t go on sale until a year after the hatch.

Underneath, the ID 2 will be based on the shortened version of the MEB platform and, like the ID 2X, will be offered exclusively with a single motor on the front axle, giving 223bhp, and a choice of 38kWh and 56kWh batteries - the latter providing a range of around 280 miles. Volkswagen has said the larger battery will be capable of topping up at 125kW to take its state of charge from 10% to 80% in just 20 minutes.