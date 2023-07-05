Vauxhall to reveal next Experimental concept at Munich motor show

Vauxhall sibling brand Opel will show its next concept car, named simply the Experimental, at the Munich motor show in September.

Created at the firm’s design centre in Rüsselheim, Germany, it will preview the next evolution of the brand’s design identity.

Opel CEO Florian Huettl said: “As the name indicates, the Opel Experimental will give a clear vision for the brand and not just for a car line.

“It shows where our brand is heading in the coming years – and will influence all our next generation production vehicles. It is a symbol for what we want to achieve with the Opel brand.”

The new Experimental concept is expected to place a strong emphasis on aerodynamic developments, as well as a simpler, more spacious interior.

Vauxhall/Opel design chief Mark Adams told Autocar in December that “aero will be important” as electrification ramps up and “the whole idea is to ‘detox’ [the interior] – to make it simpler”.

The Experimental follows the 2018 GT X Experimental, which strongly influenced the current-generation Vauxhall Mokka.

That car introduced the flat ‘Vizor’ grille identity – since grafted onto the Astra, Corsa, Crossland and Grandland – which has come to define the brand over the past few years.

Vauxhall is set to significantly ramp up its electric car offering over the next few years as it transitions into offering solely EVs by 2028. New models on the horizon include electric conversions of its current line-up – such as the Astra Electric and Corsa Electric – as well as all-new models.

The Experimental shown at Munich is expected to preview the first car in this next wave and could hint at the design of the next-generation Crossland, arriving in 2024.