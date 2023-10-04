The Fisker Ocean may well be designed in California, but it’s built by Magna Steyr in Austria.

Which is why it may look, somewhat unexpectedly, like a compact, European-flavoured SUV.

In the metal, it’s a little like a slightly squatter, stretched Range Rover Evoque - but it certainly escapes the awkward proportions of so many of its electric rivals, and is distinctive enough to stand out in its own right.

It's a good-looking car, this - just as you'd expect given the reputation of the eminent car designer whose name adorns its model badge.

But while the Ocean’s wide-stanced, sharp-featured styling is typically seen on cars with ‘premium-brand’ associations, Fisker actively avoids such a classification.

It sees customers moving away from the automotive nameplates associated with consumerist ‘aspiration’ over the past half-century and towards new ones that better embody their personal values.