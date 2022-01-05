New Chrysler Airflow concept previews brand's all-EV future

Chrysler's future-looking Airflow concept has become reality at the CES show in Las Vegas, having been previewed in a series of sketches two years ago.

The US manufacturer, which has become part of the 14-brand Stellantis portfolio since first announcing the Airflow, showed the physical concept as it announced plans to go all-electric by 2028.

The first fully electric Chrysler model will arrive by 2025, and while the brand has not confirmed whether or not it will be based on the Airflow, the concept does hint at the design cues and technological advances Chrysler plans to implement on its first EVs.

It is defined, Chrysler said, by its "leading-edge drive-system technology, fully connected customer experiences and advanced mobility features" - features first alluded to in 2020 when the firm previewed its radical, tech-laden interior.

The final concept is less outlandish – and seemingly more production-viable – than the original drawings suggested, although it still places a heavy emphasis on connectivity and enhanced digital interaction.

This technology is likely to be rolled out to Chrysler's European sibling brands – Peugeot, Citroën, Vauxhall, DS, Fiat, Lancia and Alfa Romeo – as they each usher in bespoke EVs using new shared modular architecture.

The Airflow concept is the first physical hint at the performance and connectivity capabilities of Stellantis's new STLA EV platform, which will be introduced in a range of sizes across the group's portfolio in the coming years

Stellantis's STLA Brain and STLA SmartCockpit technology has been deployed in the Airflow to offer each passenger "a personalised experience that seamlessly connects them with their digital lives, as well as the other passengers".