BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Vauxhall Insignia axed in UK, to return as EV by 2026
UP NEXT
Lexus to offer diverse model line-up as it goes electric

Vauxhall Insignia axed in UK, to return as EV by 2026

Executive saloon taken off sale just two years after facelift, as Vauxhall ramps up electrification plans
Mark Tisshaw
News
2 mins read
16 May 2022

The Vauxhall Insignia is no longer on sale in the UK, and the brand has no immediate plans to launch a replacement.

“The Insignia stopping for Vauxhall,” UK managing director Paul Willcox told Autocar. “We will fulfil orders, but there is no plan in the short-term to replace it straight away.

“There will still be an Opel Insignia [which stays on sale in Europe and other markets, and remains in production] but there is a gap for us, with no plans to fill for now.”

Related articles

The Insignia has been already taken off Vauxhall’s website as a model within its current range, and its departure follows that of the Ford Mondeo. The demise of the pair, once among the best-sellers in the UK, shows the near total collapse of the D-segment in the UK car market, such models having been usurped by SUVs and crossovers almost to extinction.

Autocar understands that Opel will replace the Insignia in around 2024/25, as a more rakish and premium electrified crossover model that will be higher-riding than today’s model but not a full-blown SUV crossover.

It is likely that this model would come to the UK as a Vauxhall, something backed up by Willcox’s comment that its departure was a short-term one with a gap in the range for now. Whether this new model would retain the Insignia name or adopt an entirely new name to reflect its new positioning remains to be seen.

Vauxhall will offer an electrified version of every model in its range by 2024, and will be fully electric by 2028.

A Vauxhall statement on the Insignia's departure from UK price lists read: "In line with UK market trends, and a focus on our move to electrification, Vauxhall has decided to close customer ordering for the Vauxhall Insignia model with immediate effect.

"Production of the Vauxhall Insignia will continue until the Autumn after all existing orders have been fulfilled.

"Ordering and production of its sister model, the Opel Insignia, continues unaffected in markets outside the UK.

"New electrified models will enter the Vauxhall line-up in due course as we move to our commitment to be a solely electric brand from 2028."

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Insignia 1.8i Vvt Sri 5dr
2015
£6,499
75,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Insignia 2.0 Cdti [170] Ecoflex Limited Edition 5dr [s/s]
2015
£7,495
70,459miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Insignia 2.0 Cdti [140] Ecoflex Energy 5dr [start Stop]
2016
£7,695
56,500miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Insignia 1.6 Cdti Ecoflex Sri 5dr [start Stop]
2016
£7,999
72,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Insignia 2.0 Cdti [140] Ecoflex Limited Edition 5dr [s/s]
2015
£8,000
73,720miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Insignia 2.0 Cdti [140] Ecoflex Sri Vx-line 5dr [s/s]
2015
£8,300
71,860miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Insignia 1.6 Cdti Sri Nav 5dr Auto
2016
£8,499
71,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Vauxhall Insignia 1.6 Cdti Sri Nav 5dr [start Stop]
2015
£8,699
44,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Insignia 1.6 Cdti Ecoflex Tech Line 5dr [start Stop]
2015
£8,799
53,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

View all latest drives