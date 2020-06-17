Steve Cropley: Toy cars for fun, SUVs for business

This week, our columnist sneaks a fun-sized classic into his car collection, ponders a smooth-riding SUV and remembers a titan of motoring.

Monday

There’s a new Citroën in our stable, but the bank manager is happy, because it cost only £50.

This superb 1:18 scale model of a DS is by the French firm Norev and, like just about everything else in life, it was delivered this week by a man in a white van. Even the Steering Committee, now seriously concerned as model cars fill the crannies of our house, reckons this one is special for its beautiful, sculptural shape and tasteful colours. Were I to own a real DS, it would have to be just like this.

On that note, I enjoyed last week’s fascinating chat with Citroën head of design Pierre Leclercq, who impressed me with his deep awareness of the brand’s heritage. I started researching his distinguished predecessors Robert Opron (CX, GS and SM) and especially Flaminio Bertoni (Traction Avant, 2CV, Ami, DS and H Van), the Italian sculptor who literally shaped Citroën.

As Jaguar’s Julian Thomson told us recently, referencing the E-Type, it’s a big responsibility to bear the weight of such predecessors’ brilliant achievements as you set out, in a much more crowded and rules-filled world, to do as well.

Tuesday

If you own five cars, one of them always seems to need tyres, which is how I have come across the killer fact that any Bridgestone car tyre you buy nowadays has a built-in property called DriveGuard, which means it can cover 50 miles at up to 50mph when it has been holed and is dead flat.

According to my local tyre dealer, these hoops don’t have the disastrous effect on ride quality as classic run-flats. It’s just a quality that a responsible firm chooses to build into every tyre. After a recent reminder of the awfulness of being marooned miles from home with no spare, I know this will affect my future tyre-buying decisions.

Wednesday

I’m obsessing about ride comfort, mainly because even my favourite roads around the Cotswolds are in a parlous state at present, riddled with huge, shallow potholes, because large parts of the surfaces have lost their first skin, as it were.

All we have to drive are our Mazda MX-5 (flat-riding but necessarily stiff), Fiat 500 (a 15-year-old design that wasn’t even a class leader when new), Volkswagen California (decently supple but essentially a delivery van) and Vauxhall Corsa (modern body control but poor secondary ride). Oh yes, and our 17-year-old Citroën Berlingo, which still rides with sweet-damped suppleness if you don’t mind the surround-sound trim rattles.