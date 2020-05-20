Steve Cropley: Jaguar's new design direction will be worth waiting for

In this week's automotive adventures, Steve thinks about what is to come from Jaguar, chats with an F1 commentator, bids goodbye to his lockdown motor, and more.
MONDAY: Our interview with Jaguar’s new(ish) design director, Julian Thomson, makes me impatient to see the new direction he’s promising for the marque’s future cars. Outgoing boss Ian Callum put Jag Design back on the rails; Thomson wants even more Jaguarness, more richness, more beauty. He’d also like to create some smaller cars, he says, although that road is paved with difficulty because they cost as much as big ones but are less profitable. Still, Thomson led the team that created Land Rover’s LRX concept that led to the Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar Land Rover’s last real rule breaker, a good omen.
Thomson talked affectionately about Jaguar’s 2003 R-D6 concept (“we all still love that car”), which was proposed as a kind of grown-up Mini Cooper, but Jaguar’s (Ford) management didn’t like it. To me, that car did two precious things: used the ‘shield’ grille better than anything before or since, and utilised the D-Type’s wonderful curves in a modern way. More, please.
TUESDAY: Reckon you could change the automotive world? If you’ve had a great idea, now’s the time to reveal it – and enter our Drivers of Change competition. With the help of key sponsors, we’re offering generous cash prizes to innovators in the industry’s most important fields. Three of our writers have even come up with entry examples to get you started. Please give it a go.
WEDNESDAY: Good fun talking to Martin Brundle, former Formula 1 star and Sky F1 commentator, for a motorsport feature further inside. I’ve known him a long time – since the days when he was Michael Schumacher’s team-mate at Benetton – and I’ve always found him thoughtful, helpful, lucid and thoroughly normal. Which is exactly as he comes across on the Haunted Fishtank.
Join the debate
LucyP
Design isn't the problem
The current designs are fine. Not amazing, but not bad either. The same applies to Audi and BMW. The problems are weight, technology and reliability.
It's worrying that Thompson still likes the car that Ford rightly dumped. It was just an update on the S-Type theme. The S-Type was cool for 5 minutes, when retro was all the rage, like the Beetle, and then deeply uncool thereafter.
MrJ
Funny that... I have a
Funny that... I have a glamorous neighbour who drives an MX-5 in summer. She's covered the car in street-art style yellow stickers, and it looks great with her behind the wheel.
In winter she drives an S-Type, which she has tweaked with a few minor mods. Nice wheels, satin chrome, interesting running lights. With my neighbour inside, the S-Type becomes a dose of instant cool.
LP in Brighton
Design is the problem (or at least one of them)
Retro design gave Jaguar its USP and made its cars distinctive. And it's working well for Fiat, Mini, Porsche and arguably Land Rover. Personally I think Jaguar should have stuck to its guns and continued with its retro theme. Not everyone wants a modern look or cars that can only be identified by their badging.
catnip
"Doubt I’ll ever buy another
"Doubt I’ll ever buy another old car (new ones are too appealing)..."
Mr Cropley is on a very different page to me.
Or is he maybe returning a favour for his friends at the SMMT?
Add your comment