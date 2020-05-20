Steve Cropley: Jaguar's new design direction will be worth waiting for

Our columnist resurrects a dormant car brand, says goodbye to his lockdown motor, and talks design with Jaguar this week
Steve Cropley Autocar
20 May 2020

In this week's automotive adventures, Steve thinks about what is to come from Jaguar, chats with an F1 commentator, bids goodbye to his lockdown motor, and more.

MONDAY: Our interview with Jaguar’s new(ish) design director, Julian Thomson, makes me impatient to see the new direction he’s promising for the marque’s future cars. Outgoing boss Ian Callum put Jag Design back on the rails; Thomson wants even more Jaguarness, more richness, more beauty. He’d also like to create some smaller cars, he says, although that road is paved with difficulty because they cost as much as big ones but are less profitable. Still, Thomson led the team that created Land Rover’s LRX concept that led to the Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar Land Rover’s last real rule breaker, a good omen.

Thomson talked affectionately about Jaguar’s 2003 R-D6 concept (“we all still love that car”), which was proposed as a kind of grown-up Mini Cooper, but Jaguar’s (Ford) management didn’t like it. To me, that car did two precious things: used the ‘shield’ grille better than anything before or since, and utilised the D-Type’s wonderful curves in a modern way. More, please.

TUESDAY: Reckon you could change the automotive world? If you’ve had a great idea, now’s the time to reveal it – and enter our Drivers of Change competition. With the help of key sponsors, we’re offering generous cash prizes to innovators in the industry’s most important fields. Three of our writers have even come up with entry examples to get you started. Please give it a go.

WEDNESDAY: Good fun talking to Martin Brundle, former Formula 1 star and Sky F1 commentator, for a motorsport feature further inside. I’ve known him a long time – since the days when he was Michael Schumacher’s team-mate at Benetton – and I’ve always found him thoughtful, helpful, lucid and thoroughly normal. Which is exactly as he comes across on the Haunted Fishtank.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Bentley Flying Spur 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    20 May 2020
    First Drive
    Bentley Flying Spur 2020 UK review
    Combines refinement, luxury and high performance in a way that makes it a...
  • Volvo XC90 B5 petrol 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    19 May 2020
    First Drive
    Volvo XC90 B5 2020 UK review
    48V starter-generator and battery meets 2.0-litre petrol engine as the new...
  • Peugeot e-208 2020 road test review - hero front
    15 May 2020
    Car review
    Peugeot e-208
    Peugeot has been quick to develop an electric supermini, but has it cut any...
Whenever we talk, I’m reminded of stuff he told me years ago about the unseen challenges of driving: what F1’s cornering, braking and acceleration forces do to the long-suffering body. In high-downforce braking, the retardation can be so huge that moisture from your tear ducts gets thrown forward onto your visor, and you can have trouble lifting your foot off the brake pedal.

And after just a couple of laps, the forces can make a tightly adjusted harness feel amazingly loose. The only solution is an extreme tightness. “I used to get my mechanic to pull down on the straps until they passed the threshold of pain,” he told me, “then give ’em one more.”

THURSDAY: A nice bloke called Derek came this morning to collect the lockdown Bentley Flying Spur after eight weeks. I’ve only driven 150 miles in that time, but I’m still missing it. Guess that’s the test: how you know a car’s truly desirable.

FRIDAY: Doubt I’ll ever buy another old car (new ones are too appealing), but if I did, one candidate would be an early Bristol. Because of that, I particularly enjoyed working with our resident car designer, Ben Summerell-Youde, to propose an all-new model for this issue. It’s apparent (and our expert, David Brown, confirmed it) that to do anything decent nowadays, you need a modern donor car that can contribute its interlinked powertrain, fuelling system, clean air gadgetry, instrumentation and more. With DB’s help, we alighted on the Ford Mustang.

Must say I find Ben’s sketches amazingly convincing – imagine driving that through London – and I can’t believe someone, somewhere won’t acquire the name and breathe low-volume life into it again. I showed our proposal to Bristol expert Richard Hackett (sljhackett.co.uk), who proved instantly willing to get involved in selling a car like ours, even at £295k a throw.

AND ANOTHER THING: Had a tough lockdown? Imagine how it’s been forreader Paul Fasey, whohad his family’s two carsflattened by this mightytree in a recent overnightstorm. In a letter wrylyheadlined ‘It neverrains….’ he says that atleast the insurers, LVand Admiral, areplaying ball.

4

LucyP

20 May 2020

The current designs are fine. Not amazing, but not bad either. The same applies to Audi and BMW. The problems are weight, technology and reliability. 

It's worrying that Thompson still likes the car that Ford rightly dumped. It was just an update on the S-Type theme. The S-Type was cool for 5 minutes, when retro was all the rage, like the Beetle, and then deeply uncool thereafter. 

MrJ

20 May 2020

Funny that... I have a glamorous neighbour who drives an MX-5 in summer. She's covered the car in street-art style yellow stickers, and it looks great with her behind the wheel.

In winter she drives an S-Type, which she has tweaked with a few minor mods. Nice wheels, satin chrome, interesting running lights. With my neighbour inside, the S-Type becomes a dose of instant cool.

 

 

LP in Brighton

20 May 2020

Retro design gave Jaguar its USP and made its cars distinctive. And it's working well for Fiat, Mini, Porsche and arguably Land Rover. Personally I think Jaguar should have stuck to its guns and continued with its retro theme. Not everyone wants a modern look or cars that can only be identified by their badging. 

catnip

20 May 2020

"Doubt I’ll ever buy another old car (new ones are too appealing)..."

Mr Cropley is on a very different page to me.

Or is he maybe returning a favour for his friends at the SMMT?

