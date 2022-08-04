Secret Porsche Cayenne Convertible prototype unwrapped

Porsche has revealed a previously unseen convertible prototype of the original Cayenne that pre-dates the Range Rover Evoque Convertible by 14 years.

The prototype Cayenne, revealed as part of the model’s 20-year anniversary, is not a functional road car. It is instead a ‘package function model’ - essentially a rolling chassis used for design and ergonomic development throughout 2002.

Hence the highly unconventional, asymmetrical rear end: internal disagreements broke out about the posterior styling, so two versions were grafted on. The left-hand side is roughly in line with the rakish, low-set tail on the Porsche Carrera GT. In contrast, the right-hand side features high-set tail lights roughly resembling those on the first-generation Porsche Panamera, which did not launch until 2009, seven years later.

Other changes – apart from the obvious Targa-style roof – include a two-door bodystyle, with the apertures extended by 200mm compared with the regular Cayenne.

According to Porsche, the aim of this project was to determine whether a Targa-topped Cayenne would remain comfortable for rear passengers, and to develop a fast-folding soft-top.

As for the latter specification, Porsche engineers settled on a mechanism similar to that used by the current Porsche 911 Targa. It used a bootlid that could open from both the front and rear – to swallow either the top or your luggage – and a powered roller that would fold the roof in a Z-pattern. However, this system was never actually fitted to the car, meaning the roof had to be manually fitted to the package function model.

The convertible Cayenne was not developed any further because Porsche doubted its profitability and was too divided over whether it complemented the rest of the range stylistically.