Porsche confirms new electric luxury SUV to sit above Cayenne

Porsche has confirmed plans for a new SUV model based on a new 'Sport' variant of the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) architecture – a dedicated electric car platform set to be used by a number of different brands across the Volkswagen Group.

Plans for the new SUV model, which will be produced at the German car maker’s Leipzig manufacturing facility, were revealed in a long-term platform strategy update provided by Porsche chairman Oliver Blume on Tuesday.

It also reveals the upcoming third-generation Porsche Panamera and second-generation Porsche Taycan will be based on the same SSP platform.

Blume said: “We plan to add a new luxury, all-electric SUV model to our attractive portfolio, which will roll off the production line in Leipzig. This will further expand our position in the luxury automotive segment. We are targeting the higher-margin segments in particular and aim to tap into new sales opportunities in this way."

Further details of the new SUV, which is set to be priced above the Porsche Macan and Porsche Cayenne when it is launched during the latter half of the decade, remain under wraps. However, suggestions are that it could be the unidentified car shown as a design model in a presentation to a group of North American Porsche dealers late last year.

At the time, dealers described it as being “wider and larger than the Cayenne”. They also said it featured a “flat rear design, not anything like the Macan and Cayenne”.

The new SUV will introduce a seventh model line to the Porsche line-up, which currently includes the 718 Boxster/Cayman, 911, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan.

As well as revealing the plans for the new SUV model, Blume disclosed that Porsche has been granted the engineering lead for the new Sport variant of the SSP architecture.