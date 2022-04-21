Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review

Of the endless 992-generation Porsche 911 variants, the 191mph Targa 4 GTS is the one you’re least likely to see.

For one thing, it’s expensive: £126,000 compared with £111,380 for the RWD Carrera GTS coupé and £115,920 for the regular Targa 4S. At only five grand less than the 911 GT3, the Targa plus GTS combo doesn’t come cheap.

For another, and GTS-grade or not, most people pining for an open-air 911 experience will gravitate towards the Carrera Cabriolet, the current iteration of which suffers no notable drawbacks stemming from the loss of the coupé’s solid roof panel and doesn’t require coming to a standstill to lower or raise the roof (part of the Targa’s artful deck extends beyond the car’s footprint mid-action, so necessitates stopping).

Most of all, though, you might question the wisdom of giving the heaviest, most touring-flavoured model in the 911 line-up a GTS makeover that adds – among other tricks – shorter, 911 Turbo-derived suspension intended for very hard driving. So hard that helper springs, which are designed to ensure the main springs remain seated after instances of maximum extension, are included for the rear axle.

Elsewhere, the 3.0-litre flat six's uplift in power, from 444bhp to 473bhp, is of course welcome as part of the GTS overhaul, as are the staggered, smart (21in at the back, 20in at the front, Turbo S design) centre-lock wheels, plus the Turbo-grade cast-iron brakes.