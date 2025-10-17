BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Seat Leon to continue into next decade with heavy update in 2029
UP NEXT
Germany follows UK with new incentives for electric car buyers

Seat Leon to continue into next decade with heavy update in 2029

Spanish brand also planning to launch full-hybrid Leon in 2028 in effort to refresh current line-up

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
17 October 2025

Seat will launch a heavily updated Leon in 2029 as it doubles down on its existing combustion line up and rides out the uncertainty clouding the industry’s transition to electric cars.

The updated Leon will follow the launch of refreshed versions of the Ibiza and Arona next year, new mild-hybrid engines for those models in 2027, and a full-hybrid powertrain for the Leon in 2028.

Details regarding 2029’s Leon remain under wraps, but it will likely be tied to updates made to its Volkswagen Golf platform-mate - itself understood to be in line for a heavy update around the same time as a means of keeping it on sale alongside an exclusively electric new-generation Golf due before the turn of the decade.

As the Cupra-badged Leon will go electric for its next generation at the start of the 2030s based on the same SSP platform as the Golf, Seat/Cupra is most likely to mirror that strategy with the Seat-badged ICE Leon.

A hint at what to expect was given to Autocar on Friday by product chief Carlos Galindo. He indicated that, more generally, the priority for Seat would be to make the brand feel “younger” and more exciting. 

Seat will be repositioned as the “entrance” to the VW Group, a role historically occupied by Skoda, but with a range of models and marketing aimed at a different audience to the more mature Skoda buyer.

“We still have a lot of young customers that want to get a first car and get into the brand, and Seat is representing these young customers better than any other [brand],” he told Autocar.

While Seat doubles down on its existing combustion line up, EVs are still expected to form part of its future – but not until the turn of the decade, former CEO Wayne Griffiths previously told Autocar, adding: “It is not the time for a Seat EV just yet”.

Galindo confirmed to Autocar that this was still the plan under new CEO Markus Haupt, but hybridisation was the correct path for the firm for the time being.

“Taking into consideration how we see the automotive industry currently, this is the right path to do with Seat; to see how electrification finally evolves,” he said.

“We think that the investments that we are doing today in electrifying [hybridising] the brand are on the right path. This will help us to bridge between the current moment of internal-combustion engines and to electrification.

“We’ll see in the future how these evolve and continue to grow, to decide where to go exactly.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Nissan Qashqai e Power review 2025 01 front cornering
Nissan Qashqai
8
Nissan Qashqai
Bentley Flying Spur hybrid review 2025
Bentley Flying Spur
9
Bentley Flying Spur
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
Mercedes CLA review 2025 01
Mercedes-Benz CLA
9
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG
The Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG features a 355bhp turbocharged engine
Used Mercedes-AMG A45 2013-2018 review
8
Used Mercedes-AMG A45 2013-2018 review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Seat Leon 2020 road test review - hero front

Seat Leon

Cheaper than the Volkswagen Golf yet essentially the same on the spec sheet. On the road? You may be surprised

Read our review
Back to top

As for the newly-announced blitz of updates, Galindo said the decision to launch an updated Ibiza and Arona before their mild-hybrid powertrains are ready is down to the brand awaiting the publication of finalised Euro 7 emissions regulations. “We thought now would be a good moment to make the changes to Arona and Ibiza to be ready to fight the competition,” he said.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Seat Leon cars for sale

 Seat LEON 1.8 TSI FR Technology Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,499
59,307miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Leon 1.4 EcoTSI FR Sport Coupe Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£7,920
77,036miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat LEON 1.5 TSI EVO FR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,998
56,326miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat LEON 2.0 TSI FR DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,408
41,611miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat LEON 2.0 TSI FR Sport DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,695
83,700miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Leon 2.0 TSI Cupra 300 DSG 4Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,495
47,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Leon 2.0 TDI FR Sport Tourer Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,200
82,300miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Leon 1.5 TSI EVO FR Black Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,399
31,371miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Leon 1.4 EHybrid 12.8kWh FR DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,998
30,855miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 1764 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Nissan Qashqai e Power review 2025 01 front cornering
Nissan Qashqai
8
Nissan Qashqai
Bentley Flying Spur hybrid review 2025
Bentley Flying Spur
9
Bentley Flying Spur
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
Mercedes CLA review 2025 01
Mercedes-Benz CLA
9
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG
The Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG features a 355bhp turbocharged engine
Used Mercedes-AMG A45 2013-2018 review
8
Used Mercedes-AMG A45 2013-2018 review

View all car reviews