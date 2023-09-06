Mk9 VW Golf to go EV-only in 2028 as brand's first SSP model

The ninth-generation Volkswagen Golf will be electric-only and be the first VW produced on the new SSP architecture when it launches in 2028.

It is shaping up to be the most radically reinvented iteration of the ever-popular family hatchback yet, which will also see a raft of new technology ushered in as part of an all-encompassing transformation plan for the VW brand.

Its arrival will follow an extensive mid-life overhaul to the current VW Golf 8, to sustain its popularity for another three to four years – and meet the stricter EU7 emissions regulations provisionally set for July 2025.

This, VW boss Thomas Schafer confirmed would see the model through to its all-electric next-generation where it would then sit between the upcoming ID 2 and the VW ID 3.

New VW Golf will sit on SSP Platform

When it does arrive it will ride on the new SSP platform that promises a step-change in terms of performance and utility over the current MEB architecture.

This means the electric Golf could be one of the most technologically advanced family hatchbacks on the market when it lands. “The SSP architecture will balance the need for scale and standardisation with differentiation and speed,” VW Group CEO Oliver Blume said recently, touting a suite of technological advances that will mark out VW’s second-wave EVs from its first.

Chief among these upgrades will be the integration of 800V electrical architecture, which will allow for charging speeds far and above the 175kW maximum rate of the VW Group’s current EVs.

Cars based on SSP will be able to top up from 10-80% capacity in as little as 12 minutes, VW has said, compared with the 35 minutes of the latest MEB cars and quicker even than today’s fastest-charging road cars.

The platform and its associated ‘2.0’ software stack are also being designed to accommodate level four autonomous driving functionality – which means any Golf model using these systems could allow for driving, where and when local laws permit.