BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Seat won't launch an EV until 2030s, confirms CEO
UP NEXT
Skoda previews Kodiaq-sized electric seven-seater for 2026

Seat won't launch an EV until 2030s, confirms CEO

CEO Wayne Griffiths says "it is not the time for a Seat EV just yet” as it "would need to be profitable"

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
13 March 2025

Seat won't launch an electric car this decade – but the brand will need one if it's to survive in the future, CEO Wayne Griffiths has confirmed.

The Volkswagen Group-owned brand will make a decision on an EV timeline “at the end of the decade”, said Griffiths.

However, speaking at Seat and Cupra’s 2024 results conference, Griffiths admitted that Seat “will need an EV for it to continue”, adding: “For Seat to have a certain future, we need to have an electric future.”

Related articles

Asked why Seat would wait until the 2030s when others are launching multiple EVs now, Griffiths said that “Seat at the moment is in a good place” financially, with 310,000 sales last year – a 7.5% rise on 2023 – and a turnover of €4.8 million.

Coupled with a lack of capacity at its factory in Martorell, Spain, where the upcoming Cupra RavalVolkswagen ID 2 and Skoda Epiq triplets will be made, “at the moment [an EV] for Seat is not an immediate priority”, he said. 

Seat was originally planned to launch the Volkswagen ID 3-based El-Born as its first electric car in 2021, but that was rebadged as the Cupra Born after Cupra was turned into a standalone brand.

Griffiths also pointed to the sibling brand as a reason for not yet launching Seat EVs, given its success and profitability negates the need for Seat to hurry out an EV. Cupra, whose line-up includes the Born and Tavascan, recorded 248,100 sales in 2024.

Regardless, plans are currently being worked up as to what a Seat EV could look like.

When asked if the upcoming Volkswagen ID 1, which has a target price of around £17,000, could provide the basis for its first, Griffiths said he “would consider it in the future” but “it is not the time for a Seat EV just yet”.

This tracks with comments by Volkswagen technical chief Kai Grünitz that the ID 1 has been developed entirely as a standalone model for Volkswagen, with no plans for related cars from sibling brands.

Griffiths explained that the sticking point for any Seat EV would be profitability. “Cars would need to be profitable," he said, and "for Seat as a company, we are looking to make money now and invest", which would be hard with a cheap EV.

However, he added that he "would not rule out" the prospect of an ID 1 twin in the future for Seat.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

P90452749 highRes bmw 2 series active
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
8
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
Merc AMG G63 2025 Review front tracking 103
Mercedes-AMG G63
8
Mercedes-AMG G63
Maserati grancabrio folgore 2025 Review front tracking 52
Maserati GranCabrio Folgore
Maserati GranCabrio Folgore
bmw x3 m50 2025 jh 41
BMW X3
7
BMW X3
1 bmw m3 competition 2021 uk first drive review ok hero front
BMW M3 Competition
9
BMW M3 Competition

View all car reviews

Back to top

He previously told Autocar that while the Seat group would remain centred on Cupra for the foreseeable future, as it is simply more profitable, the focus will be placed on Seat again when electrification reaches lower-priced segments and there is suitable demand for such products.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Seat cars for sale

 Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR Sport DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£12,498
48,143miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat LEON 1.5 TSI EVO FR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£12,295
33,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Tarraco 2.0 TDI XCELLENCE DSG 4Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£22,495
26,290miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat IBIZA 1.4 Toca Euro 5 5dr
2014
£3,574
97,789miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Alhambra 2.0 TDI Ecomotive CR SE Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£8,295
72,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,995
40,601miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Arona 1.0 TSI XPERIENCE Lux DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£21,290
5,346miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Ibiza 1.0 TSI FR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£10,311
67,029miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR Edition DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,990
21,125miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 6964 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

P90452749 highRes bmw 2 series active
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
8
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
Merc AMG G63 2025 Review front tracking 103
Mercedes-AMG G63
8
Mercedes-AMG G63
Maserati grancabrio folgore 2025 Review front tracking 52
Maserati GranCabrio Folgore
Maserati GranCabrio Folgore
bmw x3 m50 2025 jh 41
BMW X3
7
BMW X3
1 bmw m3 competition 2021 uk first drive review ok hero front
BMW M3 Competition
9
BMW M3 Competition

View all car reviews