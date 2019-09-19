Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus reveals hypercar for WEC

New SCG007 Le Mans racer is powered by 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6; up to 30 roadgoing are examples set to be built
by Kris Culmer
19 September 2019

American manufacturer Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has revealed its entry for the 2020/21 World Endurance Championship (WEC), and announced plans for a road-legal version.

The SCG007 will race against the likes of the Aston Martin Valkyrie, Lamborghini Aventador and Toyota GR Super Sport in the new hypercar-based class of Le Mans racers.

This replaces the LMP1 protoypes that have raced in the WEC since the early 1990s. Manufacturers are allowed to enter racing versions of concepts and exisiting hypercars, provided that at least 20 roadgoing models are created over a two-year period. The cars can be petrol-only or hybrid powered, but total power output is set at 750hp, with no more than 270hp coming from the optional electrical system. With a mandatory car weight of 1100kg, 3min 30sec laps of Circuit de la Sarthe are expected.

Company founder Jim Glickenhaus said: "A car made in America hasn't won first overall at Le Mans since the Ford MkIV in 1967. We think it's time an American team wins again".

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus showed initial images of the SCG007 last July. The new images show an altered, cleaner design that appears to take influence from Italian endurance racers of the 1960s.

The SCG007 uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine. Its origin hasn't been confirmed, but the red-and-white livery and 'telephone dial' wheel design in the new images have sparked rumours that the unit may be a bored-out, upgraded version of the 'F154' unit used by the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

The original developer of that engine, Ferrari, is yet to confirm any plans to enter the Le Mans hypercar class, having stopped attending meetings about its introduction, along with Ford, in 2018.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus revealed in March that it has been working on a hybrid system for WEC cars, but it's unclear whether the SCG007 features this. 

The company will run works cars as well as offering examples to customer teams, for a price of around $1 million (currently around £800,000). It also plans to build between 20 and 30 roadgoing examples. It previously stated in 2018 that these would feature an 800hp engine and a 200hp hybrid system and be priced at $2m (£1.6m).

The WEC version of the SCG007 is scheduled to begin testing next July.

Film maker turned financier Glickenhaus announced his eponymous brand in 2013, with the SCG003 (SCG001 beeing his own road-converted Lola Can-Am car and SCG002 his Ferrari Enzo-based Pininfarina P4/5 one-off). The SCG003 has competed in various endurance events since 2015; production of roadgoing versions began two years later in New York after Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus was approved by the US government as a low-volume manufacturer.

Production of the SCG004 – a hypercar powered by the a 690hp twin-turbo V6 from Nissan – in race and road-legal forms, is due to begin at a new plant in Connecticut later this year. The SCG006, meanwhile, is a Ferrari 250-style sports car that's due to arrive next year. Also planned is the Boot, a two-door soft-top off-roader that can be specced for the Baja rally or the road and uses a Chevrolet V8.

shorttie

19 September 2019

The Baja buggy looks rather cool and clearly following the design and name of Steve Macqueen's rather famous device.

