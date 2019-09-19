Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus reveals hypercar for WEC

American manufacturer Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has revealed its entry for the 2020/21 World Endurance Championship (WEC), and announced plans for a road-legal version.
The SCG007 will race against the likes of the Aston Martin Valkyrie, Lamborghini Aventador and Toyota GR Super Sport in the new hypercar-based class of Le Mans racers.
This replaces the LMP1 protoypes that have raced in the WEC since the early 1990s. Manufacturers are allowed to enter racing versions of concepts and exisiting hypercars, provided that at least 20 roadgoing models are created over a two-year period. The cars can be petrol-only or hybrid powered, but total power output is set at 750hp, with no more than 270hp coming from the optional electrical system. With a mandatory car weight of 1100kg, 3min 30sec laps of Circuit de la Sarthe are expected.
Company founder Jim Glickenhaus said: "A car made in America hasn't won first overall at Le Mans since the Ford MkIV in 1967. We think it's time an American team wins again".
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus showed initial images of the SCG007 last July. The new images show an altered, cleaner design that appears to take influence from Italian endurance racers of the 1960s.
The SCG007 uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine. Its origin hasn't been confirmed, but the red-and-white livery and 'telephone dial' wheel design in the new images have sparked rumours that the unit may be a bored-out, upgraded version of the 'F154' unit used by the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.
Join the debate
christina audette
Best Job Offer Online work at home
I am making easily persistently $ 15000 to $ 25000 simply by doing direct work at home. Multi month again i have made $ 24753 from this movement. amazing and smooth to do work and standard pay from this is bewildering. I have propose each final one of you to join this progress right directly as low protection and get than full time salary through take after this association. Every person can now makes more income online easily by this website.
................ >>>>>>>>> www.Maxjob10.Com
christina audette
shorttie
The Baja buggy looks rather
The Baja buggy looks rather cool and clearly following the design and name of Steve Macqueen's rather famous device.
Add your comment