Toyota Gazoo Racing tests Super Sport hypercar ahead of Le Mans debut

A production version of Toyota Gazoo's GR Super Sport Concept is set to be entered into a new hypercar-based class at the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race from 2020, and the factory racing outfit has been conducting early track tests at Fuji Speedway in Japan.

An official video, published just as the team was winning the LMP1 division of this year's Le Mans 24 Hour race, shows Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda trying out the Aston Martin Valkyrie rival alongside test driver Kamui Kobayashi. Toyoda's participation in sports car development is well documented; the recently launched GR Supra was not signed off until he had a chance to put it through its paces at the Nürburgring.

Styling changes over the Super Sport concept, shown in 2018, are minimal, save for the addition of a mild camouflage paint scheme. Two prototypes feature, one with a prominent roof scoop and one without, though it is not clear which is the race car and which is destined for series production.

Homologation rules dictate that the top-rung Le Mans hypercars must be strongly related to roadgoing equivalents, meaning reigning LMP1 champion Gazoo Racing will soon reveal a road-going version of the Super Sport.

The company says: "Both road and race car are undergoing design and intensive development at the company’s technical centres in Toyota City, Higashi-Fuji and Cologne." The model's name has yet to be confirmed.

First shown at last year's Tokyo Auto Salon, the concept is based on the company's World Endurance Championship prototype racer, the TS050 Hybrid. The concept features the same carbonfibre structure as the racing model and has a 2.4-litre V6 petrol engine with electric assistance behind its cockpit.