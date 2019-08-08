Lamborghini considers 2021 Le Mans entry

Domenicali hinted that the Lamborghini SC18 – a one-off project car built on behalf of a customer by Lamborghini’s racing division, Squadra Corse – showed the firm’s capabilities for launching a Le Mans racer if it chose to do so.

“We don’t have the budget to invest in a totally new project, but the SC18 shows that we have a base for what could be an interesting approach,” he said. “The car shows that we have internal capabilities for such a project.”

The SC18 is an Aventador-based and road-legal car but was created primarily for use on the track, where its extreme aerodynamics can be used to full effect. It draws on the same powertrain used by the Aventador SVJ, with the V12 engine delivering 759bhp at 8500rpm and 531lb ft of torque at 6750rpm.

Lamborghini has previously hinted that more bespoke projects could be made as it meets the demand for unique creations from wealthy buyers, raising the possibility that a factory Le Mans programme could also be part-financed by customers.

Q&A Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Lamborghini

Urus sales in the first half of 2019 should push you close to 8000 annual sales. Can you make too many cars?

“Our value is connected to exclusivity, so we must be careful. The target is to create a stable situation for sustainable business. The sales figures are good, but now we must consolidate and create more value in what we have. We have expanded the factory, launched Urus, taken on more dealers and more. We must not keep rushing forwards.”

Has the Urus exceeded your expectations?

“The customer decides and they are certainly very happy. For me, the main pleasure is that 70% of Urus customers are new to Lamborghini.”

Are you still evaluating a fourth model line?

“The short-term goal is to stabilise what we have. There is a lot of change coming to the industry that could be disruptive, too, especially on powertrain. After that, we can look at it, with a 2+2 GT one possibility.”

Is a resurgent, swaggering Aston Martin stealing any of your thunder?

“I don’t talk about rivals, but I will say that if you do your job as well as you can on every level, then you don’t have to fear anyone, just respect them. Making the most extreme super-sports cars is what makes Lamborghini aspirational and I believe we hold the halo position for that. We will keep pushing to maintain it.”