Renault Megane exits UK market after 27 years

The combustion-powered Renault Mégane has bowed out of production for the UK after 27 years and four generations, Autocar has learned, leaving behind the new electric hatchback of the same name.
The fourth-generation Mégane was introduced at the 2015 Frankfurt motor show and went on sale the following summer. It was available in traditional five-door hatchback, estate and – outside the UK – saloon bodystyles - which will continue to be produced in left-hand-drive forms for roughly another two years for various global markets.
Made in Spain and Turkey, it also spawned the firm's final performance car to bear the RenaultSport badge, before that division was rebranded as Alpine. The Renault Mégane RS Trophy-R took the front-wheel-drive lap record at the Nürburgring in 2019.
The Mégane only recently went solely hybrid in the UK, dropping pure-petrol and diesel engines in favour of a 1.6-litre petrol mated to a 65bhp electric motor for a combined 158bhp - a set-up that also features in the Clio and Captur hybrids.
Figures sourced by Autocar reveal that in 2021, its fifth and final full year on sale, the Mégane sold 793 units in the UK, split roughly evenly between fleet and private buyers. For context, UK buyers bought 21,800 examples of the similarly sized Ford Focus and 30,200 Volkswagen Golfs.
But globally, the Mégane has historically been a significant contributor to Renault's global sales volumes, with the most recent model's sales peaking at 168,000 units in 2017, and nudging 70,000 even in 2021.
According to figures from carsalesbase.com, Renault sold 465,778 Mégane models globally in 2004 - the model's best year on record.
March 2007.
Took delivery of a second gen five door GT in almost black.
2 litre diesel 150hp, six speed, leather, climate, loads of kit...
£12.5k interest free over 4 years after p/x our fab little Clio.
Couldn't have been happier.
What a piece of carp it was...
Constant electrical issues. The alarm was so bad we ended up having to leave it parked on the drive with a door open as otherwise it would re-arm and them randomly go off all night. A/C compressor chewed itself to pieces after 2 years. Two wheels cracked in a medium sized pot hole. I could go on.
Vowed never to have another Renault.
Never got tired of looking at it tho... loved that rear.
I'd love to know how much more space the Captur really has.
Probably less.
The Captur doesn't really have much more space in it than the Clio on which it's based.
Apart from the RS and big bum version it was entirely forgettable for decades. Pretty much every model looked tinny and cheap. Why would anyone lament the name's passing?