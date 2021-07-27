New 2021 Renault Megane: UK prices and specs revealed

Renault has revealed UK pricing and spec details for the new hybrid-only Mégane hatchback ahead of order books opening in August.

Prices for the French firm’s Volkswagen Golf rival start at £29,495 for the Iconic trim level, while the premium RS Line starts at £31,495.

The Mégane hatchback loses its petrol and diesel powertrains, gaining a plug-in hybrid option in line with Renault's electrification strategy.

It joins the Mégane Sport Tourer estate in the firm’s electrified line-up, and Renault says it's capable of a combined WLTP fuel economy of 235mpg and CO2 emissions of just 28g/km, with a potential electric-only range of 30 miles.

Both the Iconic and RS Line are driven by a 1.6-litre petrol engine and a 65bhp electric motor for a combined output of 158bhp, sending the Mégane from 0-62mph in 9.4sec and up to a top speed of 114mph.

An electronic parking brake, cruise control, a 10.0in digital information display and eight ambient lighting colours are standard on both trim levels.

The Iconic receives 16in alloy wheels, a leather steering wheel and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. That's in addition to front and rear parking sensors, hill-start assistance and Renault's Visio System as standard, which includes lane-departure warning, traffic sign recognition and automatic high and low-beam.

The RS Line gains exclusive body-coloured sporty bumpers, 17in alloy wheels and a leather-wrapped sports steering wheel as standard, plus automatic emergency braking, a rear parking camera with hands-free parking and a larger (9.3in) touchscreen infotainment system.

The Mégane PHEV will use the same technology found on the Clio E-Tech hybrid and starts in EV mode by default. It's equipped with a 9.8 kWh battery which can be charged from 0-100% in only three hours using a Type 2 charger or four hours and 15 minutes using a domestic three-pin plug socket.

“When combined with the other hybrid and 100% electric vehicles in the Renault passenger car range, the addition of the Megane Hatch Plug-In Hybrid means Renault now offers an electrified option to suit everyone,” Renault said.

Orders will be taken from August ahead of customer deliveries getting under way in September.

