New 2021 Renault Megane: UK prices and specs revealed

Prices start from £29,495 for now PHEV-only hatchback, which is capable of 30 miles of electric driving
News
2 mins read
27 July 2021

Renault has revealed UK pricing and spec details for the new hybrid-only Mégane hatchback ahead of order books opening in August.

Prices for the French firm’s Volkswagen Golf rival start at £29,495 for the Iconic trim level, while the premium RS Line starts at £31,495.

The Mégane hatchback loses its petrol and diesel powertrains, gaining a plug-in hybrid option in line with Renault's electrification strategy. 

It joins the Mégane Sport Tourer estate in the firm’s electrified line-up, and Renault says it's capable of a combined WLTP fuel economy of 235mpg and CO2 emissions of just 28g/km, with a potential electric-only range of 30 miles.

Both the Iconic and RS Line are driven by a 1.6-litre petrol engine and a 65bhp electric motor for a combined output of 158bhp, sending the Mégane from 0-62mph in 9.4sec and up to a top speed of 114mph.

An electronic parking brake, cruise control, a 10.0in digital information display and eight ambient lighting colours are standard on both trim levels.

The Iconic receives 16in alloy wheels, a leather steering wheel and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. That's in addition to front and rear parking sensors, hill-start assistance and Renault's Visio System as standard, which includes lane-departure warning, traffic sign recognition and automatic high and low-beam.

The RS Line gains exclusive body-coloured sporty bumpers, 17in alloy wheels and a leather-wrapped sports steering wheel as standard, plus automatic emergency braking, a rear parking camera with hands-free parking and a larger (9.3in) touchscreen infotainment system.

The Mégane PHEV will use the same technology found on the Clio E-Tech hybrid and starts in EV mode by default. It's equipped with a 9.8 kWh battery which can be charged from 0-100% in only three hours using a Type 2 charger or four hours and 15 minutes using a domestic three-pin plug socket.

“When combined with the other hybrid and 100% electric vehicles in the Renault passenger car range, the addition of the Megane Hatch Plug-In Hybrid means Renault now offers an electrified option to suit everyone,” Renault said.

Orders will be taken from August ahead of customer deliveries getting under way in September. 

Read our review

Car review
Renault Megane Dynamique Nav S

Renault Megane

New platform, fresh looks and a better cabin raise its game. Is it now a front runner?

Read our review

xxxx 27 July 2021

Megane Starting from £30k, oh how I laughed, oh how the Renault dealers cried. Insane, order books for the private buyer opens in August, closes in November.  

Tristan Hunt-Walker 27 July 2021

The Renault Mégane E-Tech hatchback in Iconic trim is actually the cheapest PHEV in the UK!

superstevie 7 July 2021

@artill, I have two friends who have bought them. Both like theirs 

