BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Renault Estafette reborn as futuristic van for cities
UP NEXT
BMW design boss Domagoj Dukec takes over at Rolls-Royce

Renault Estafette reborn as futuristic van for cities

New ZFlexEVan provides first look at debut model from Renault's partnership with Volvo Trucks
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
16 September 2024

Renault has revived the Estafette as a high-tech, city-focused load-lugger called the ZFlexEVan.

The new concept previews the debut model from the French company’s tie-up with Volvo Trucks, called Flexis, and it has been designed to stand out from the aggressive-looking diesel vans on the market.

It inherits its twin round headlights and soft curves from the Estafette, which – combined with a striking grey and yellow livery – are intended to brighten up European city streets, according to Renault.

Related articles

“Vans will no longer be anonymous shapes. They will be endearing, expressive and come in eye-catching pop colours,” said Sandeep Bhambra, chief designer of concept cars for Renault’s electric car spin-off Ampere.

Although the ZFlexEVan is longer than a BMW 3 Series, at 4.87m, its turning circle is on a par with that of a Renault Clio. It is also distinctively tall: at 2.59m, it stands even higher than a Ford Transit. This is intended to allow a driver to walk the length of the van, from the cockpit through to the cargo bay, without crouching.

We were trying to get every second out of interaction between the driver and the van, because every 30 seconds that you save in a delivery we estimate is [worth an extra] 1% profitability for the logistics operator, Renault Group chief Luca de Meo explained in April.

Renault has yet to detail the ZFlexEVan’s powertrain beyond it being electric, but it has confirmed the van is its first software-defined vehicle. This means that, like a smartphone, it can be extensively customised through the car’s on-board operating system.

Renault ZFlexEVan dashboard buttons

Renault suggested, for example, that a van retrofitted with fridges in the cargo bay could have its dashboard reprogrammed to display the temperature of those fridges.

It also said the van could be updated over time to improve its range, on-board safety systems and connectivity (such as to fleet management systems). This will make it 30% cheaper for companies to run than existing vans, Renault claimed.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Kia Picanto review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia Picanto
7
Kia Picanto
01 AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport 2024 reivew cornering
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
9
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
BMW M440i Cabriolet in blue cornering front
BMW 4 Series
9
BMW 4 Series
Citroen C5X review 2024 01 dynamic
Citroen C5 X
8
Citroen C5 X
Kia EV3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV3
Kia EV3

View all car reviews

Back to top

The ZFlexEVan will go into production in two years, and it’s possible it will even adopt the Estafette name. Renault refers to it as both the "Estafette 4.0" and the ZFlexEVan, suggesting a retro-inspired reworking of its van line-up – similar to that under way with its road cars – is on the cards.

The new van will spearhead Flexis' plan to dominate the European van market. Announcing the partnership with Volvo Trucks in April, De Meo said: “This is the Tesla of the commercial vehicle in a way. That's the way you have to see it.”

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used cars for sale

Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoTEC Griffin Euro 6 5dr
2019
£8,498
33,715miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Toyota C-HR 1.2 VVT-i Icon Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,998
32,858miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDi EcoDynamics+ GT-Line DCT AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,998
41,233miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 TDI Match Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,998
27,766miles
Diesel
Manual
5
BMW 1 Series 1.5 118i M Sport (LCP) Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,998
50,025miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Clio 0.9 TCe GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£9,798
22,926miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 H-GDi Premium DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,700
31,688miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 2 Tronic Euro 6 5dr
2015
£8,025
32,434miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Hyundai Kona 64kWh Premium Auto 5dr (10.5kW Charger)
2022
£17,624
25,728miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Tonrichard 16 September 2024

A bit wacky looking and I would guess miles away from any production van but you have to admire all the concepts that Renault is coming uk with - the retro themes R5 and R5, and their recent Megane and Scenic E-Tech models. Far more interesting than the bland me too designs from most other manufacturers. I know that Renault have not had the best of reputations in the past but they do seem to be taking full advantage of the switch to new EV technology to reinvent the brand and improve their quality. As a serial BMW owner I have been really surprised at how I have taken to my Megane E-Tech, which I think is a very underrated car. 

WonkoTheSaneUK 16 September 2024

Vans like this should have a central steering postion, so it can be sold globally.

Latest Reviews

Kia Picanto review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia Picanto
7
Kia Picanto
01 AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport 2024 reivew cornering
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
9
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
BMW M440i Cabriolet in blue cornering front
BMW 4 Series
9
BMW 4 Series
Citroen C5X review 2024 01 dynamic
Citroen C5 X
8
Citroen C5 X
Kia EV3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV3
Kia EV3

View all car reviews