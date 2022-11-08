BACK TO ALL NEWS
Renault creates new company Ampere to lead EV, software push
New BMW 5 Series to arrive in 2024, joined by all-electric i5

Renault creates new company Ampere to lead EV, software push

Ampere will produce one million EVs for Renault in 2031; public listing expected in late 2023
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
8 November 2022

The Renault Group has hived off its electric vehicle and software activities into a dedicated new business, called Ampere, as part of the third stage of its 'Renaulution' transformation.

The announcement comes as part of a wide-reaching update to boss Luca de Meo's reinvention plans, which see the company shift focus to becoming what it calls "a next-gen automotive company".

Hiving off Ampere as its own entity, the Renault Group says it is creating "the first EV and software pure player born from an OEM disruption". The company plans to float Ampere on the Paris stock exchange from the second half of 2023, keeping a 'strong' majority of shares to itself.

Ampere is described as a manufacturer in its own right, and will sit alongside Renault, Alpine, Dacia and mobility brand Mobilize in the newly expanded Renault Group portfolio. 

It will employ around 10,000 staff – some 3500 of which engineers, and half of them software specialists – and will "bring the best of both worlds: know-how and assets from Renault Group with the focus and agility of an EV pure player". Its conception and positioning is not dissimilar to that of Polestar, which was carved out as a dedicated brand from Volvo in 2017, and listed on the Nasdaq earlier this year.

By 2030, Ampere will have a line-up of six pure-electric passenger cars on sale, covering a claimed 80% of the EV mainstream profit pool. Four of these have already been revealed or closely previewed: the Renault 5 Electric, Renault 4 Electric, Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric and Renault Scénic Electric. Renault says "a large portion of the investments of the first four vehicles" has already been spent.

Two more are still to come, though the company has yet to clarify which segments these will occupy. Ultimately, Ampere aims to produce around one million EVs for the Renault brand in 2031.

Renault highlights three 'tech backbones' that make Ampere unique in the market. First is the company's new ElectriCity production hub in Northern France, which will produce a car in less than ten hours from 2025 and has 80% of its suppliers within 200 miles.

The second string to Ampere's bow is a European network of partner firms which will bolster the sustainability of its production processes and enhance control over costs. The firm says it will use this network to acquire the 80GWh of battery capacity necessary for the EVs it will produce by 2030. 

Third is a focus on 'software-defined vehicle' (SDV) technology, which Renault sees as the future of the industry as a whole. The aim is to produce cars that are upgradable throughout their lifecycles, can learn from their users and maintain strong ties with their maker - thereby bringing new revenue streams. 

Ampere will launch the first Renault Group 'SDV' in 2026, which it will develop in partnership with software partner Qualcomm Technologies (which intends to invest in Ampere upon its IPO) and platform and cloud provider Google. Partnering with established technology giants will reduce costs, speed up development times, enhance flexibility and "increase value for end-users", Renault says.

