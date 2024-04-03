BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Renault, Volvo Group partner on commercial EVs to be 'Tesla of vans'
UP NEXT
Dacia resists price hikes as EU-mandated safety kit introduced

Renault, Volvo Group partner on commercial EVs to be 'Tesla of vans'

Manufacturers have established new company Flexis to build line of radical, time-saving electric vans
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
4 mins read
3 April 2024

Renault and lorry maker the Volvo Group have established a new start-up that aims to flip the European commercial vehicle sector on its head with a range of highly modular electric vans.

Called Flexis, it aims to capitalise on growth in demand for zero-emission commercial vehicles, which is expected by its creators to rise by 40% each year until 2030.

Explaining its ambitions, Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo said: “This is the Tesla of the commercial vehicle in a way. That's the way you have to see it.”

Related articles

The first Flexis model – part of a three-van line-up teased in a press conference – will be launched in 2026. Based on a bespoke skateboard architecture, it was promised by de Meo to “completely transform” the common perception of a van.

“It’s not a white box on wheels with a diesel engine any more,” he said.

It will be a “step-in van” designed around last-mile deliveries in city centres, prioritising how efficiently it uses space as well as outright manoeuvrability. It will have a footprint roughly in line with the existing Renault Kangoo but with a much taller roofline to give a total cargo capacity matching the Renault Trafic from the segment above.

Those tight proportions will also ensure the van has a turning circle on a par with B-segment superminis, Renault suggested.

Flexis has also worked closely with logistics companies to optimise the interior packaging of its vans, with French freight firm CMA CGM taking a 10% stake in the business.

De Meo said this approach was inspired by Rivian, which developed its electric van with Amazon, and recently failed start-up Arrival, which partnered with UPS and Post Office.

The Flexis vans’ interiors have been designed to save as much time for their operators as possible.

De Meo explained: “We were trying to get every second out of interaction between the driver and the van, because every 30 seconds that you save in a delivery we estimate is [worth an extra] 1% profitability for the logistics operator.

“So you get into the van from the side; you don't have to go back and open the door. You will have a mechanism to order the packages based on the delivery route. Everything will be like this, because 30 seconds is 1% profitability.”

Flexis CEO Philippe Divry said that ease of operation is also a key consideration. He elaborated: “A lot of logistics companies see their drivers changing jobs after 12-18 months, so you have to imagine changing your whole workforce every 12-18 months.

“If we can make our vehicle more easy to drive, more friendly for people who deliver 100 or 150 packages a day, and we can keep them longer on the job, that's much more value, much less disturbance in the customer’s operation.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

porsche taycan 4s review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Taycan
9
Porsche Taycan
Jeep Renegade front driving
Jeep Renegade
6
Jeep Renegade
toyota land cruiser review 2024 01 watersplash
Toyota Land Cruiser
9
Toyota Land Cruiser
alfa romeo tonale review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Tonale
6
Alfa Romeo Tonale
bmw x6m review 2024 01 front tracking
BMW X6 M Competition
6
BMW X6 M Competition

View all car reviews

Back to top

He also suggested that Flexis’s software platform will be capable of learning a company’s routes and factoring in charging stops, reducing the burden on drivers.

All of Flexis’s vans will be based on a highly modular skateboard platform with 800V electricals – boosting charging speeds – and a choice of two battery pack sizes.

De Meo referred to the architecture’s adaptability as “lego-like” and Divry said it provides “a fantastic opportunity to build out globally”.

He added that it could be targeted at markets such as Brazil and North America, suggesting that a pick-up truck comparable to the Renault Alaskan (a badge-engineered Nissan Navara) could be on the cards.

De Meo said that the Flexis vans will initially be sold under the Renault Trucks brand. They will be offered to other brands as “white-label” products for rebadging, just as Renault’s existing vans are.

The start-up is currently in talks with Nissan, an Alliance partner of Renault, which currently sells the Kangoo as the Townstar.

Collaboration with third parties is key to making the project work. Equity in Flexis is currently split 45:45 between the Renault and Volvo groups, with CMA CGM taking the remaining 10%. The start-up continues to look for additional partners, however.

Flexis will also exploit economies of scale with the Renault Group’s cars wherever possible. Its vans will share batteries with Alpine’s performance EVs, for example, helping to fulfil the production capacity of Renault’s two gigafactories in northern France.

This gives the new division an edge over rival start-ups, de Meo said.

He explained: “When we [look] for a component for anything – for a steering wheel, for a seat, for a windscreen – we're pretty heavy, so we can make the thing very competitive in terms of cost. And that's the difference between inventing something new from a start-up: you have the big shoulders.”

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used cars for sale

Hyundai I10 1.2 Premium Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,991
12,258miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Hyundai I10 1.0 T-GDi N Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£15,392
8,557miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai I30 1.6 CRDi Blue Drive Premium SE DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,323
27,749miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Peugeot 2008 1.6 BlueHDi Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,899
49,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Ford FIESTA 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,999
12,766miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Ford KUGA 1.5 EcoBlue ST-Line Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£21,499
18,187miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Ford FOCUS 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line X Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,499
11,428miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford FOCUS 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£17,299
11,044miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford PUMA 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£18,799
11,421miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Citytiger 3 April 2024

You mention the Volvo group, is this the Volvo truck and plant manufacturer or Volvo the car manufacturer, they are two seperate companies. 

Peter Cavellini 3 April 2024

An area in Transit?, has Ford got the Vans covered?

sabre 3 April 2024

It seems that Renault CEO Luca de Meo is also TESLA Advertisement Agent

Latest Reviews

porsche taycan 4s review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Taycan
9
Porsche Taycan
Jeep Renegade front driving
Jeep Renegade
6
Jeep Renegade
toyota land cruiser review 2024 01 watersplash
Toyota Land Cruiser
9
Toyota Land Cruiser
alfa romeo tonale review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Tonale
6
Alfa Romeo Tonale
bmw x6m review 2024 01 front tracking
BMW X6 M Competition
6
BMW X6 M Competition

View all car reviews