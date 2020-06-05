Renault design boss on axing models, hot EVs and Alpine's future

The changes in car layout sparked by electrification have created new challenges and opportunities to keep designers busy – and Renault Group design chief Laurens van den Acker is busier than most.

The Dutchman is responsible for design at Renault, Dacia and Alpine, three very different brands that face disparate challenges when it comes to electrification. He spoke to Autocar about the future styling of all three.

You recently revealed the shape-shifting Morphoz concept. Does it preview an electric Renault crossover?

“The Morphoz announces the new CMF-EV platform, and we wanted to show off a few things. Firstly, it has great proportions. It’s flexible and modular in length. It’s lower than an SUV and taller than a hatchback. We tried to make it as compact as possible outside and as spacious as possible inside. In terms of future production cars, we always hope you recognise where they come from. We’re playing with a new lighting signature and want to keep the central sensual shapes of the current Renault line-up but give it a more technical, sharp edge [for an EV].”

Dacia recently showed the Spring Electric concept, previewing its first electric car. How close will the production version be?

“Very close. It’s no secret that it’s heavily based on the Chinese-market [Renault] K-ZE. We’re doing everything to keep the price as low as possible. Ironically, some people thought it wouldn’t be a good fit for Dacia but, in fact, it might actually be what many people are waiting for. Not everyone can afford a premium EV.”