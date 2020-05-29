Updated: Renault to cut 15,000 jobs as part of major cost cuts

The Renault Group will slash its fixed costs by more than €2 billion (£1.7b) in the next three years, a move that will lead to the loss of more than 15,000 jobs worldwide.

The French firm recently posted heavy losses and says the "transformation plan" is needed to help it to weather both “the major crisis facing the automotive industry and the urgency of the ecological transition”. Key to the plan will be increasing efficiencies by simplifying processes and reducing components.

The Renault Group’s operations in France will be focused on developing "strategic business areas", including electric and light commercial vehicles, the "circular economy" and new innovations.

The planned moves will lead to the loss of 4600 jobs in France and more than 10,000 other positions in the rest of the world over the next three years. The firm intends to reduce its fixed costs by 20% by 2024.

Renault: situation was already serious before pandemic

Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard claims the restructuring plan was already proposed before the coronavirus pandemic and the crisis has simply made it "more urgent".

"Every decision, every measure for saving has been very thoroughly weighed up," Senard said. "We have thought of our employees because we know these decisions affect them. We are doing it because we know these are the right decisions to make.

"The kind of crisis we have just come through forces us to act. The company can no longer take the weight of these expenses because of the collapse of the market."

It comes ahead of the arrival of former Seat boss Luca de Meo as the firm's new chief executive in July. It is understood by Autocar that de Meo is likely to unveil a stategic plan for the firm later this year and also decide on the future of the Alpine brand.

Senard said the renewed Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance partnership was key to enabling the savings. He said: "The planned changes are fundamental to ensure the sustainability of the company and its development over the long term. It is collectively and with the support of our Alliance partners that we will be able to achieve our objectives and make Group Renault a major player in the automotive industry in the years ahead."