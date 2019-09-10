Renault details two new EVs due in 2020

Kadjar-sized crossover and electric Twingo are inbound as the firm scales up its EV offering beyond the Zoe
Rachel Burgess
by Rachel Burgess
10 September 2019

The next two electric models from Renault will be a Kadjar-sized crossover and a zero-emissions variant of its Twingo city car.

They form part of Renault’s electrification strategy to offer eight electric vehicles by 2023. Both are expected to be revealed in the next 18 months. 

Future product planning boss Ali Kassaï said: “We need to add an A-segment [electric] car to address customer needs.”

It’s a relatively easy project because the Twingo was always engineered to be electric, thanks to the maker’s partnership with Smart. Kassai explained that the plan had been to launch it much sooner but there was “no infrastructure” to make it tenable. 

The other new electric Renault expected to be revealed next year is a crossover. Although it has not been officially confirmed by Renault, Kassaï said the EV will be bigger than the Zoe and its range will exceed the Zoe's 264 miles because its owners are more likely to drive outside of urban areas. 

While the Zoe and upcoming crossover will be stand-alone models, Kassaï said Renault didn’t want to separate all models into either electric or internal combustion engine. “The focus of Renault will be Renault,” he said, adding that if an electric derivative worked for an existing model - such as the Twingo - it would be considered. 

Alongside its electric rollout, Renault has recently revealed its Captur plug-in hybrid, with a Clio variant soon to follow.

