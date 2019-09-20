Analysis: will car sharing replace vehicle ownership?

If car ownership levels stay as they are now, the UK isn’t going to fulfil its climate change promises. That was the conclusion reached by MPs from the Science and Technology Committee last week.
Even electric cars aren’t seen as a panacea to the problem, mainly because factories would pump out too much CO2 to replace cars at the rate we currently buy them. The committee’s recommendations were pretty scary for any car owner. “In the long term, widespread personal vehicle ownership does not appear to be compatible with significant decarbonisation,” its report said.
However, not all motoring came under attack. Car-share schemes emerged from the report as the one long-term option that keeps a lid on CO2 output, mainly because they’re compatible with electric technology but also because, according to research from the BMW and Daimler Share Now service, a single shared car can replace about eight private cars.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders told the committee that “a clear shift from traditional vehicle ownership to usership has emerged in recent years”, pointing out that car makers are already exploring car-share programmes.
Car-share schemes (or car clubs) are increasing in popularity in the UK. The number of cars in such schemes has gone from 3188 in 2015 to 5385 this year and membership has climbed from under 200,000 to just over 350,000, according to research from CoMoUK.
Of those cars, a whopping 60% are based in London, where the big players such as Avis Group’s Zipcar, Enterprise Car Club and BMW’s DriveNow operate. It makes sense. It’s more expensive and more hassle to own a car in a big city, where there are plenty of other transport options. Zipcar said it has 270,000 members in London, making it the USowned brand’s biggest market. Rates start at 29p per minute but various plans are available.
Join the debate
SamVimes1972
Motoring journalists and the
Motoring journalists and the industry discussing the future of car ownership is pointless. Neither the music, book or camera industries saw what was coming and even when they did, didn't have the capacity to understand how to deal with the change.
The two fundamental rules in any change are cost and convenience. The car replaced the train and bus because although much more expensive it was a massively more convenient way to travel. The move away from ownership will take time in anycase, just as there will be people who never moved away from LPs there will be people who insist on buying petrol cars well into the second half of the century. The question is what is the change that will make car sharing more cost effective and convenient than a car that spends 90% of its life depreciating on the drive way.
kronospoker.com
Kronospoker Situs Judi Online
Kronospoker Situs Judi Online, IDN Poker, IDN Poker Mobile, Agen Poker Terpercaya Indonesia untuk permainan Poker Online, Domino Qiu Qiu, Ceme Keliling, Capsa Susun dan Super10
Poker Online | Situs Judi Online | Daftar IDN Poker | CemeQQ
xxxx
No
And certainly not for the majority. Next question
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
CarNut170
Just, nope.
It's amazing how ill-informed the motor industry are about their consumers!
“Consumers are becoming ever more comfortable with the concept of having access to a shared product without the financial burden of private ownership,”
....sure, consumers in London who currently don't own a car are liking having the ability to have a car. This is entirely obvious!
What about the majority of car owners, most of whom don't live in a major metropolis?
The plan, it seems, is that car ownership 'must' become a luxury once again.
Judging by the yellow vest protests in France, that position is not just unpopular in the UK...
What governments need to realise is other sources of carbon exist. CFCs and HCFCs for example have about 1000 times the effect that CO2 does on climate change.
What aren't politicians looking at regulating them out of existance, and forcing change in the electronics industry. Because that would be hard? ....
Motorists / Cars in general are just an easy target.
voyager12
There’s a striking resemblance between Personal Communication...
and Personal Mobility. Think of road infrastructure as networks and traffic throughput as bandwidth. Then platforms are what providers like Uber are working on. That leaves end-users. In internet, wifi, download services, etc. end-users are usually measured and charged in terms of demand, content, speed. In personal mobility, end-users are defined by the vehicle they’re using. Reduce EV footprint would lower demand on the electrical grid, have them qualify for a reduced tariff by their provider, would ensure better throughput, and lead to zero-emission car travel that does not require billions in EV tax credits. Governments and city councils can speed up development by tariffing passenger cars (vehicle tax, road pricing, congestion charges, parking fees), based on vehicle emission and size.
THE problem with car makers and car journalists? They put the = sign between selling cars and providing personal mobility. PM is about so much more, goes beyond car ownership. The author got that right.
artill
If i car share will the car i
If i car share will the car i want to drive be waiting on my drive? Will it be a convertible when i want it to be? Will it be an Estate car when i need one? Will it have my stuff in it, and not other peoples junk? Will it be clean, and full of fuel? Will i be able to put my dogs in it when i want, but not be full of other peoples dog hair when i need to go to a meeting, not covered in the stuff? Will it always be available exactly when i want it?
Answer yes to all of those, and the answer is still NO.
LP in Brighton
It would work for some
I can see how this could work for some who only have occasional need for a car and don't want the costs and hassle of ownership. But the shared car would have to be capable of driving itself to and from the user at short notice and be no more expensive than an existing taxi. And if such a scheme was big enough to have an impact on CO2 then manufactures would have to find ways of maintaining profitability from smaller production numbers.
Add your comment